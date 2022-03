LOS ANGELES (AP) — RJ Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds and the Knicks dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in a 116-93 victory Sunday night that snapped New York’s seven-game losing skid. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points and Cam Reddish had 15 of his 17 points in the fourth for the Knicks, who used big scoring runs to open the second and fourth quarters of a game in which they led by 32 points. Amir Coffey scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Clippers, whose five-game winning streak ended at the hands of one of the East’s worst teams. The...

NBA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO