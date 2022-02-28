ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry on Honda Classic’s ill-timed weather: ‘As bad a break as I’ve ever got’

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Lowry stood on the 72nd tee of the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and knew par might not be good enough. Lowry was tied with Sepp Straka on top of The Honda Classic leaderboard, but Straka, in the pairing ahead, had the first chance to post a score. After...

golf.com

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
Tennis World Usa

Jason Day’s mom passed away.

Former golf world number one, Jason Day was a late withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he won in 2016 in Florida, after rushing to be with his mother, Adenil “Dening” Day (65), at his home in Ohio where she was living with him. In a moving...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’ve never seen that in all years I’ve played’: Pro WD’s, but doesn’t leave

Rory Sabbatini couldn’t play. So instead he worked. In one of the more, we’ll call it, unusual things you’ll see in a professional golf tournament, Sabbatini withdrew with a knee injury after 13 holes from Saturday’s third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, only he quit from playing. He continued to walk with playing partner Anirban Lahiri, rather than hike back to the clubhouse.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Honda Classic#Golf Course#Vents#Pga National Resort#Pga Tour
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy ask for Mickelson's forgiveness

"We all make mistakes. Phil Mickelson was wrong but he deserves a second chance." After calling him "naive, ignorant and selfish," for his harsh words about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, Rory McIlroy reaches out to Mickelson and asks for his forgiveness. Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Also downloaded...
GOLF
Golf.com

What made Tiger such a good putter? Repeating this simple phrase.

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the best putters of all time, especially during his his circa-2000 heydey. But what can recreational players learn from Woods’ approach on the greens?. On this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, short-game guru John Graham offered his take....
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley on Phil Mickelson: "He's a big boy, he can take care of himself"

European golf icon Paul McGinley was surprised by Phil Mickelson's comments regarding the Saudi golf league, but said the six-time major champion can take care of himself during the fallout. Speaking exclusively to GolfMagic, McGinley admitted that the Saudi golf league poses a large threat to the DP World Tour...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods wins millions without hitting a ball!

Tiger Woods has not played in a US PGA Tour event in more than a year, but the golf great still won the inaugural Player Impact Program bonus that rewards a player's popularity. The 15-time major champion collects a $8 million top prize!. Woods did not play a single official...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Every year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, we have the chance to recognize and reflect on the amazing career of one of the legends of golf. And, simultaneously, we can also recognize how much the prize money payouts in golf have grown since The King reigned supreme in professional golf. For all those who think that today’s top players on the PGA Tour don’t earn enough commensurate with their stature in the game, consider how much Arnold Palmer made while being arguably the game’s more influential player for three-plus decades.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It was very odd’: Jon Rahm explains missed tap-in at Arnold Palmer

Jon Rahm knew the question was coming. “I figured somebody was going to ask,” he said. He was right to assume they would. When you miss a 10-inch putt on national television and you’re the No. 1 golfer in the world, you officially have the golf world’s attention.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy explains how he changed his diet to cut fat and build muscle

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). When Rory McIlroy first burst onto the scene, he had a marvel-like quality about him. He was just a kid, with a...
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it a penalty to smooth bunker sand with your foot if the ball goes back in?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was at the bottom of a steep greenside bunker. Immediately after hitting my shot, I smoothed the sand with my foot — only to then look up to see the ball hadn’t cleared the trap and was rolling back to me. Of course, it stopped exactly in the spot I’d smoothed. Was this a penalty? — Tom Metzner, via email.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy