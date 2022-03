Although the Deepwater Horizon oil spill happened all the way back in 2010, environmentalists and New Orleans marine life are still feeling the effects of the disaster. In case you need a refresher, hundreds of millions of gallons of crude oil were spilled into the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in considerable environmental harm. And even through years of cleanup efforts, marine life in the area is still feeling the effects of it all.

