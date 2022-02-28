ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: La Niña likely to continue through Spring 2022

By Mike Susko
 7 days ago

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released a statement saying La Niña conditions have a 77% chance of continuing into Spring 2022 (March-May 2022).

A La Niña occurs when cooler than average temperatures appear in the Equatorial Pacific off the coast of Ecuador and Peru. You may have heard of La Niña’s infamous cousin, El Niño. An El Niño is the opposite of a La Niña and occurs when the sea surface temperatures of the Equatorial Pacific are above average.

La Niña and El Niño are phases of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This oscillation can impact the jet stream’s location and affect weather patterns across the United States, including in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. An El Niño occurs in the

During an El Niño, the easterly trade winds are weaker and this causes warm ocean water to build up closer to Ecuador and Peru than usual. With a La Niña, the trade winds are stronger and push the warmer water farther to the west. This causes cold ocean water from the seafloor to rise to the surface, lowering sea surface temperatures.

The CPC says the easterly trade winds have recently strengthened and will likely continue to do so in the near term. Forecast models show La Niña conditions weakening through the Spring with ENSO-neutral returning by summer. ENSO-neutral is the timeframe between a La Niña and El Niño.

A La Niña continuing into the Spring season will impact our Spring weather pattern across the United States. You can find the expected outlook across the Lower 48 and Northwest Arkansas/River Valley here:

Weather Blog: Outlook for Spring 2022

A concern with a La Niña pattern in the winter is the potential for an active severe weather pattern in the spring. 3 out of the top 4 years for tornadoes in Arkansas occurred in spring following a La Niña winter. The reason is La Niñas typically bring a more active stormy pattern to Arkansas. With a more active pattern, our chances for strong storms go up. While a La Niña winter does not mean we will definitely have an active severe weather season this spring, it does increase the chance compared to other years.

Be sure to continue monitoring weather forecasts so you know when severe weather is about to impact our region.

