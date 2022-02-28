ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Invaders will die’: Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russian forces

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

(WJW) — The people of Ukraine are fighting back after Russian troops invaded the country last week, and it’s not only soldiers who are doing so.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna appears to now be working with Ukraine’s fighting forces, as she showed recently on her Instagram page donning combat clothing and a firearm.

In her Instagram stories , the beauty queen was shown during target practice, saying “The invaders will die on our land! All world see this.”

Lenna, who according to her Miss Grand profile works in PR and is also a translator, called for prayers for her country and issued the following hashtags in one of her Instagram posts : #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has left casualties and many people fleeing for their lives. In Kyiv, authorities have reportedly been giving weapons to those willing to stand and fight for the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
