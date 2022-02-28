ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

California man found dead inside Las Vegas apartment

By David Denk
 7 days ago

UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 42-year-old Michael Fryar of La Habre, California. The coroner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Feb. 26, an unidentified man was found dead inside of an apartment.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call of an unresponsive man inside an apartment on the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive. The man reportedly had a gunshot wound.

In connection with the man’s death, Larry Underwood, a 46-year-old male was arrested and is awaiting trial.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s identity and the exact cause of death.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

