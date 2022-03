Before you place a wager or set your DFS lineup let us take you around the NBA for the latest injury and rotation updates. Dallas Mavericks: I expect Luka Doncic to be on the floor, but if not it is safe to assume that Spencer Dinwiddie will slide into the starting spot. Jalen Brunson very well could have the ball in his hands more as well which would give him a possible assist boost as such. With Maxi Kleber out Dwight Powell will see his minutes and rebounding boosted with bench players Josh Green and Davis Bertans could also see some extended runs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO