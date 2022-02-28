ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras Float Accidents: Woman falls, man run over, police officer struck

By Aaron S. Lee
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — According to New Orleans EMS, a woman fell off of a float during the Krewe of Tucks parade on Tchoupitoulas Street Saturday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

A police officer was also hit by a float a few blocks over on Notre Dame Street.

When Rex and the St. Augustine Marching 100 made history in the ’60s

He was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

NOLA EMS also reported that a man was transported to the UMC Trauma Center after a parade tractor ran over his leg near Canal Street and North Roman during Endymion.

