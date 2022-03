Raleigh, N.C. — February is the month of love, right? Yes! But, even more than that, it’s also heart health month. When my sister mentioned she’d be planning the fundraiser (spoiler alert: she well surpassed her fundraising goal of $10,000!) for the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women initiative, I could not wait to help raise awareness. So, yes, the red attire and heart-shaped accessories were fabulous, as was the company (peep the video to see how my 5 year old niece, Bryce, “takes care of her heart” – but I also learned so much about how women can show love for themselves and the women we love!

