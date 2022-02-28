LOOK: Huskers Pick Up a Win on Senior Day

Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. may have injured himself during workouts at the 2022 NFL Combine, according to reports. “Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. pulled up in the 40-yard dash before ultimately running again, and he posted a 4.53. But he didn’t continue his workout and was seen icing his right hamstring. It’s unclear the extent of the injury or if it was merely a precaution, but it was a tough night for my No. 7 running back. Alabama’s pro day is March 30, so we’ll see if he works out there. Robinson is a downhill runner with great instincts and excellent size,” NFL Draft expert Todd McShay wrote.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO