ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LOOK: Huskers Pick Up a Win on Senior Day

By Eric Francis
hailvarsity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska honored its seniors and picked up...

hailvarsity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

Mountaineer gymnastics tally Senior Day win

The West Virginia University gymnastics team used event wins on balance beam and floor exercise to tally a come-from-behind, 196.250-195.400 victory over Ball State inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. In the Mountaineers’ final home meet of the 2022 campaign, WVU (13-3, 0-2 Big 12) put together another big...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Gallery#American Football#College Football#Huskers Pick
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. suffers injury at NFL Combine

Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. may have injured himself during workouts at the 2022 NFL Combine, according to reports. “Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. pulled up in the 40-yard dash before ultimately running again, and he posted a 4.53. But he didn’t continue his workout and was seen icing his right hamstring. It’s unclear the extent of the injury or if it was merely a precaution, but it was a tough night for my No. 7 running back. Alabama’s pro day is March 30, so we’ll see if he works out there. Robinson is a downhill runner with great instincts and excellent size,” NFL Draft expert Todd McShay wrote.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy