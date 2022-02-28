ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Leaked schematic claims iPhone 14 will drop the notch

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leaked schematic claims to show off the front of the iPhone 14 design. The image shows Apple may drop the notch in favor of a "pill and hole" cutout for the Face ID camera system. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup in September. The "pill...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Could the current iPhone SE drop to just $199 after March update?

Apple is expected to release the third iteration of the iPhone SE in March. While many commentators expect the new version of Apple’s best-priced phone to incorporate the same 4.7-inch design as its predecessor, the refreshed device seems certain to feature a more powerful chip and 5G connectivity, among other improvements.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

The Apple Arcade Pro is an iPhone-inspired handheld gaming device with two notches and controls

The Apple Arcade app/service may seem like a half-baked effort on Apple’s part to enter the gaming industry. One could argue that Apple doesn’t even care about gamers or gaming beyond the odd Monument Valley or AR-based game that they’ve showcased at their keynotes. However, the Apple Arcade Pro changes ALL of that. Designed as a hardware concept that rivals the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or any of the Android-based gaming phones, the Apple Arcade Pro is a handheld console modeled on the iPhone, however with not one but TWO notches that allow the console to have its own button layouts.
NFL
9to5Mac

Leaked photos reveal new colors for Spring iPhone 13 MagSafe cases

The Spring is almost here, which means new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. With the first Apple event rumored for nine days from now, leaked photos reveal the new MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 line. According to Twitter user Majin Bu, they were able to discover four new MagSafe...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schematic#Face Id#Design#Smart Phone#Ios
Creative Bloq

Wait, did a huge Nintendo Switch Pro leak just drop?

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the most elusive console in the history of gaming - rumoured for years with no sign of ever actually appearing. But if new leaks are to be believed, a souped-up Switch sequel could indeed be coming. A huge cyber attack hit NVIDIA this week,...
VIDEO GAMES
idropnews.com

Bye Notch | iPhone 14’s Face ID Notch Replacement Might Look Just Like This

By now it’s not exactly news that this year’s “iPhone 14” may finally spell the end of the classic notch design — at least for some of the models in the new lineup. While Apple has reportedly been working on ways to eliminate the notch for years, we first heard reliable reports nearly a year ago that the iPhone 14 would herald the arrival of the first “notch-less” iPhone models.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Hackers claim massive Samsung leak, including encryption keys and source code

The hacking group Lapsus$ recently targeted Nvidia, demanding the chipmaker eliminate a feature in some GPUs that limits hash rates while mining Ethereum cryptocurrency. The hackers made it clear they had the goods by first leaking internal Nvidia email handles and cryptographically hashed passwords, then setting a deadline of March 4. Lapsus$ isn't stopping there — now Samsung is under the gun, and valuable source code is once again at stake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaked images of four new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases appear online

As many of you may probably know, with the upcoming arrival of Spring, we can expect some new colors for the iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. 9to5Mac reports about four new colors that will reportedly come to the MagSafe silicone case line for the iPhone 13 series. Four new silicone cases...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro's Leaked Notch Is WORSE? OnePlus 10 Pro Global Release Date & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Realme, earlier today the company released the new GT2 and GT2 Pro Series, and the reason why you should care is because they're calling this their first real flagship, and I'm actually gonna agree. For example, focusing on the Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and up to 256 Gigs of storage. It brings a hefty 5000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and it runs Android 12 out of the box. The cameras are a triple setup that consists of two 50MP shooters for the main and the ultra wide, and with that ultra wide having a crazy 150 degree field of view that even allows for a fish eye mode. Oh, and the third one is a macro because we can't live without those. It comes in 4 color variants being Paper White, Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue. And then there's the price. It starts at 649 Euros so, stay tuned for our hands on because I'm actually liking this phone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy