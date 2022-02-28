Avalanche watch issued by Flathead Avalanche Center ahead of forecasted storm

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-25 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Western Prince William Sound The following message is transmitted at the request of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center. THE CHUGACH NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...For the Western Chugach and Kenai Mountains in and around Girdwood, Portage, Moose Pass, Turnagain Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake, and Seward. * WHEN...In effect from Thurs 6:00 PM AKST to Fri 6:00 PM AKST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snowfall and rain combined with strong winds have created widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural large avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended. Backcountry travelers should stay off of...and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances. Outside of the backcountry, roof avalanches are likely, pay attention to children, people and pets under roofs shedding snow. Similar avalanche danger may exist at outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. Consult http://www.chugachavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. For more information visit cnfaic.org.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 10 DAYS AGO