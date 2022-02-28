ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brissett, Pacers hot from long range, beat Celtics 128-107

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmpPQ_0eQrHKBH00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points during the final eight minutes to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 128-107 on Sunday.

Brissett made a career-high six 3-pointers as the Pacers made 17 3s overall and won for the second time in 10 games. It was their second win over an Eastern Conference foe since Dec. 17.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists for Indiana.

Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics' seven-game road winning streak ended. Boston had won five straight in the series and three in a row at Indiana.

But on Sunday, the Celtics couldn't slow down the Pacers' long-range shooters.

Three Indiana players combined for five straight 3s late in the second quarter and when Hield capped the 15-5 run, the Pacers led 59-46. Boston never completely recovered.

Indiana led 66-55 at the half and, after extending the lead to 19 early in the third, fended off a charge that got Boston within 83-76 with 3:46 left in the quarter. Indiana then rebuilt a 93-82 lead.

When the Celtics closed within 99-92 early in fourth, Hield scored five straight and Indiana closed it out from there.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum became the third player to score 1,500 points this season. ... Robert Williams had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists. ... Payton Pritchard had 14 points off the bench. ... Brown also had eight assists.

Pacers: Indiana was 12 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 17 of 33. ... Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points and five assists. ... Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. ... Isaiah Jackson had 11 points and three blocks while Chris Duarte added 11 points.

IN MEMORIAM

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle offered condolences to the family of former Pacers coach Dick Versace. Bradley University, where Versace won three Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards, announced Saturday that the longtime coach had died. He was 81.

“I didn't know him well, but I knew of his love for the game,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle also said the league's coaches are working with the Houston Rockets organization to hold a celebration-of-life ceremony for Bill Fitch, who died earlier this year.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Pacers: Play the first of two straight games at Orlando on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Fitch
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradley University#Ap#The Indiana Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy