Cynthia Erivo showcases her toned figure in a bright red PVC gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 7 days ago

She's received a SAG Award nomination for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the third season of the anthology series Genius.

And Cynthia Erivo, slipped into a bright red PVC gown as she stepped on to the red carpet at The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 35-year-old actress showcased her incredible figure in the form fitting Louis Vuitton number that she paired with a structured fur cape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuxgd_0eQrHIPp00
Showstopping: Cynthia Erivo, 35, showcased her toned figure as she slipped into a bright red PVC gown and stepped out to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

Cynthia looked sensational in the vibrant ensemble as she beamed for the cameras and proudly display her matching manicure.

She added an array of gold and silver rings along with a pair of statement diamond encrusted earrings.

To complete her outfit she rocked a smoked out black eyeshadow to enhance her eyes and a glitzy septum piercing for her edgy look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAom6_0eQrHIPp00
All smiles! Cynthia looked sensational in the vibrant ensemble as she beamed for the cameras and proudly display her matching manicure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGcMu_0eQrHIPp00
Wow! The actress showcased her incredible figure in the form fitting Louis Vuitton number that she paired with a structured fur cape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUoAQ_0eQrHIPp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxG2O_0eQrHIPp00
Edgy: She added an array of gold and silver rings along with a pair of statement diamond encrusted earrings

Cynthia is up for female actor in a TV movie/limited series for the fully-authorized eight-episode series Genius: Aretha, which premiered March 21 on National Geographic.

'It is and will always be an honor to be recognized by my peers,' the British-Nigerian wrote of the honor on Instagram.

There is no confirmed host for the presentation, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeIyv_0eQrHIPp00
Sensational: To complete her outfit she rocked a smoked out black eyeshadow to enhance her eyes and a glitzy septum piercing for her edgy look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqUrV_0eQrHIPp00
Nomination: Cynthia is up for female actor in a TV movie/limited series for the fully-authorized eight-episode series Genius: Aretha, which premiered March 21 on National Geographic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRlsL_0eQrHIPp00
Uncanny:  Cynthia embodied The Queen Of Soul in the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTair_0eQrHIPp00

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZKXu_0eQrHIPp00
Back! Fran Drescher, the SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards'

Helen Mirren - who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations - will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,' Drescher said in a statement.

'Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.'

'She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzILM_0eQrHIPp00
Red carpet ready: Founded in 1952, the awards recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQrHIPp00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

