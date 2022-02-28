ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ECU closes successful AAC Indoor Championships, Burris captures title

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNcRN_0eQrGu7m00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Royal Burris captured his first career American Athletic Conference indoor event title Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex, highlighting East Carolina’s solid showing on the competition’s final day.

Burris crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.88 to defeat defending champion Chris Borzor of Cincinnati.

Collectively, the men’s squad ended up in sixth place with 55 points while the women accrued 38 points to take seventh.

“I was very proud of both teams and how they performed throughout the weekend,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “We had numerous goals going into the weekend, and we felt like we accomplished a long list of them. Anytime you have conference champions, you are breaking school records and the kids are competing their hearts out, then you’ve had a pretty successful weekend.”

Burris also snagged a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash (6.76) while Terence Booth, Jr. claimed the silver in the 60-meter high hurdles with a time of 8.08. Logan Carroll also earned all-conference honors in the shot put, taking third place with a mark of 16.48 meters.

On the women’s side, Melicia Mouzzon was the bronze medalist in the 60-meter dash, clocking a time of 7.41. Brooke Stith broke her own school record in the triple jump, clearing 13.05 meters to take home third place.

“I feel like both teams have created a lot of energy and momentum going into the outdoor season,” Kraft added. “I’m extremely proud of both teams.”

Final Men’s Team Scores
Houston – 141.5
Cincinnati – 128
Wichita State – 115
Tulsa – 106
South Florida – 67
East Carolina – 55
Memphis – 48.5

Final Women’s Team Scores
UCF – 156.5
Cincinnati – 115
Tulsa – 73
Houston – 65
SMU – 50
South Florida – 41
East Carolina – 38
Tulane – 36
Memphis – 35
Wichita State – 31.5
Temple – 22

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Pirates No. 9 seed, will face Cincy in AAC men’s tourney

IRVING, Texas – The bracket is set for the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held this Thursday-Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. East Carolina (15-14, 6-11) is the No. 9 seed for the Championship. The Pirates will take on No. 8 Cincinnati (17-14, 7-11) on Thursday at […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WNCT

UCF claims top seed in AAC women’s tournament; ECU No. 10

IRVING, Texas – UCF secured its first regular-season conference championship and tournament top seed since 2005 to highlight the field for the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. The Knights and the 10 other members of The American will take the court to decide this season’s American tournament champion from March 7-10 […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WNCT

ECU’s Thompson named AAC Most Improved Player

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After one of the best seasons in program history, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team has been named the AAC Most Improved Player as well as to the AAC First-Team All-Conference, as announced by the league office on Sunday. “Words can’t express how proud and happy I am of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Elon edges East Carolina, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – Taylor Cherry tossed a perfect game Sunday afternoon to lift Elon past East Carolina 1-0 in the finale of the Cardinal Invitational at Hunt Softball Park. The Pirates dropped to 8-10 while the Phoenix improved to 12-6. Cherry (3-2) struck out 10 batters and threw 86 total pitches – 54 for strikes. […]
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Memphis, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WNCT

ECU wins 2022 Keith LeClair Classic title, fifth straight

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Bryson Worrell hit his second home run of the season, while Alec Makarewicz collected three hits leading East Carolina to a 6-3 win over No. 21 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 6-5 on the season and claimed the 19th Annual Keith […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

East Carolina splits pair at Cardinal invite

ELON, N.C. – East Carolina continued action at the Elon Cardinal Invitational Saturday, defeating Detroit-Mercy 10-2 in five innings before dropping the nightcap to Michigan State by a 6-1 margin.  The Pirates (8-9) close out the weekend Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the host Phoenix.    Game One: East Carolina 10, Detroit-Mercy 2 (Five Innings)  The Pirates […]
ELON, NC
WNCT

New Bern junior Keith ‘K.J.’ Sampson commits to FSU

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — From All-State to Florida State. New Bern High School junior defensive lineman Keith “K.J.” Sampson gave a verbal commitment to Florida State on Saturday during his visit to the team’s first day of spring practices. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound junior, regarded as one of the best players in North Carolina and […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU men’s basketball falls at Wichita State, 70-62, in regular-season finale

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State pulled away down the stretch to record a 70-62 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Saturday afternoon inside Koch Arena. The Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) shot the ball at a 36-percent clip from the floor as compared to the Shockers’ (15-12, 6-9 AAC) 48-percent effort. Wichita State also outrebounded […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Aac#Track And Field#Tulane#East Carolina#American#Smu#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

East Carolina defeats Michigan, 10-8, for fourth straight win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Zach Agnos, Alec Makarewicz and Josh Moylan each hit home runs as East Carolina held off a late Michigan rally for a 10-8 win Saturday during second-round action at the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 5-5 on the season […]
BASEBALL
WNCT

ECU opens LeClair Classic with 5-4 win over Indiana State

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina scored three runs in the middle innings, which were highlighted by RBI bunt singles by Ryder Giles and Zach Agnos, as the Pirates defeated Indiana State Friday during the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 4-5 while the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Field set for ACC men’s basketball tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (TheACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 8-12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 2022 Tournament Website After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, Duke […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

ECU softball tops Michigan State at Elon invitational

ELON, N.C. – Madisyn Davis’ complete-game effort in the circle Friday afternoon helped East Carolina to a 4-2 victory over Michigan State in both teams’ first contest of the Elon Cardinal Invitational at Hunt Softball Park.   The Pirates (7-8) outhit the Spartans (8-8) by a 7-4 margin in the comeback victory.   Davis (3-0) […]
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

No. 22 Jacksonville lacrosse too much for ECU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a solid first quarter, the East Carolina lacrosse team could not keep up with No. 22 Jacksonville, falling 24-5 on Saturday afternoon. East Carolina drops to 4-2 on the season while Jacksonville improves to 3-2. It was back and forth in the first quarter. Megan Tryniski opened the scoring to give […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WNCT

Mills, Polite lead Florida State to 89-76 win over NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills returned from a five-game absence and scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, redshirt senior Anthony Polite had his first career double-double and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat N.C. State 89-76 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Polite finished with 13 points, a career-high […]
BASKETBALL
WNCT

No. 3 NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech, reach title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is back in familiar territory, playing for a trophy. Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the third-ranked Wolfpack used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 on Saturday and return to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jada […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Focus is key for No. 4 Duke, UNC in Coach K’s home finale

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Beyond the emotions sure to flow, he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

First-year Charlotte FC sets MLS crowd record in home debut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC made a record-breaking home debut Saturday night, setting a Major League Soccer attendance mark of 74,479 against the LA Galaxy. Fans dressed in the team’s light, blue colors and wearing FC Charlotte scarves celebrated the team’s first game at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina […]
MLS
WNCT

No. 21 Virginia Tech women edge No. 16 UNC in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore each scored 22 points as No. 21 Virginia Tech beat No. 16 North Carolina 87-80 in overtime of Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The win — with league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley exiting with a first-half injury — sent the fifth-seeded Hokies (23-8) […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Brown-Turner, No. 3 NC State women top Florida State in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — There are times when third-ranked North Carolina State hits an offensive groove with the points coming in an easy flow and from just about anywhere in its lineup. Jakia Brown-Turner offered another reminder Friday, giving the Wolfpack a successful start in the push for a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy