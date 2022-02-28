Australia retail sales rebound in Jan as economy weathers Omicron

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales were surprisingly strong in January as shoppers weathered a surge in Omicron cases with aplomb, suggesting the economy has maintained considerable momentum into the new year.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Monday showed retail sales climbed 1.8% in January to A$32.5 billion ($23.3 billion), the second highest level on record and easily beating forecasts of a 0.4% gain.

That followed a 4.4% drop in December, which was distorted by the popularity of online sales that had pulled spending into November.