Chicharito scores in 90th to lift Galaxy past NYCFC, 1-0

BAYERN MUNICH VS. SALZBURG (1-1) Thomas MÃ¼ller's first own-goal in his long Bayern Munich career has disturbed what should have been relatively straightforward preparation for the visit of Austrian champion Salzburg on Tuesday. MÃ¼ller scored in the wrong goal for Bayer Leverkusen to draw 1-1 in his 407th Bundesliga appearance on Saturday, when it was evident that communication among the German league leaders is an issue. Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who is filling in for the injured Manuel Neuer, said he told MÃ¼ller he had Kerem Demirbay's harmless-looking cross covered, but MÃ¼ller was already on his way to turn it in. Dayot Upamecano also produced an error-strewn performance in defense, where any mistakes Tuesday are likely to be punished by Salzburg's German forward Karim Adeyemi, a reported target for Borussia Dortmund next season. Salzburg, which held Bayern to a 1-1 draw in their first game, warmed up for the return in Munich with a comfortable 4-0 win at SCR Altach. Bayern struggled with the Austrian team's pace in the first leg before Kingsley Coman rescued a draw for the Bavarians in the last minute.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO