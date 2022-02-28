ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicharito scores in 90th to lift Galaxy past NYCFC, 1-0

By JOE REEDY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON, Calif. -- Javier 'œChicharito' Hernandez scored in the 90th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday in the regular-season opener for both teams. 'œI am very glad and happy that my goal helped...

