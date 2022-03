(Iowa City, IA) The Board of Regents has approved millions of dollars for the replacement of windows in the bridge between the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the John Pappajohn Pavilion on the University of Iowa campus. U-I senior vice president for finance and operations, Rod Lehnertz, says the windows are cracked, delaminated, and have developed blemishes. All windows in the bridge are set to be replaced, but it’s unknown so far if that will be the case for the hospital windows. The windows of the Children’s Hospital are where patients view the waves of football fans at Kinnick Stadium after the first quarter of games — a tradition that has gotten nationwide attention. Work could begin in September.

