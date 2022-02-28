Sunday recipe: Sweet potatoes are the star of this tasty dessert

Oats are underrated. They are an excellent grain, delicious, nutritious, full of complex carbohydrates, simple to produce, and inexpensive to buy from the grocery store. Oats are also proven to lower your cholesterol and can be a good choice for people who are gluten-free. Most of us are only aware of sweet oatmeal - that is, oatmeal topped with things like berries, nuts, and sweeteners. However, did you know that you can enjoy a savory bowl of oatmeal, too? Yes, there's a reason this phenomenon is trending! You can have it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, but savory oatmeal can expand your meal repertoire to include veggies in your breakfast recipes. And a savory breakfast means less sugar in your diet, which is usually a good thing!

