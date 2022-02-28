ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cynthia Erivo's Nails Are the Real Winners at the SAG Awards

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought last year's People's Choice Awards was the gold standard for french manicures, this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards is giving it a run for its money. Exhibit A: Cynthia Erivo, who showed up to the red carpet with her classic platinum buzz...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Jada and Will Smith's Matching Looks at the SAG Awards Were a "Serendipitous" Accident

Jada Pinkett Smith has graced many a red carpet over the years, but she still manages to capture our attention time and time again. At Sunday evening's SAG Awards, Jada posed alongside Will Smith, who became a first-time SAG winner for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard." The Smiths matched in navy-blue ensembles, as the "Red Table Talk" host chose a sleeveless gown with a dramatic skirt, while the film producer wore a dapper three-piece suit.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jessica Chastain Wore a Viral Foundation to the SAG Awards

While Jessica Chastain was busy making the world her runway at the SAG Awards last night, we were busy trying to find any and every detail that we could about her sultry makeup look. The actor turned heads in a cool-toned black smoky eye — which perfectly complemented her metallic silver Dior suit, might we add — and lucky for us, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle spilled all the details about the products he used to get her ready. "For the SAG Awards, my inspiration for Jessica Chastain's look was 1970s high glamour," Buckle tells POPSUGAR. "[I went] with smoky black-rimmed eyes, a pale peach lip, and extra-thick lashes."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Laverne Cox's Sheer Metallic SAG Awards Dress Doubles as Armor

After a night of unforgettable style moments, one star's regal look at the 2022 SAG Awards is still top of mind. Laverne Cox walked the red carpet on Sunday evening in a custom Michael Fausto dress that doubled as a suit of armor on top and an elegant cape gown below. "🖤 Queen of the Night," Fausto captioned a post on Instagram, perfectly describing the grace and nobility Cox exuded as she posed for the cameras.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Unexpected but Adorable Friendship, in Pictures

We first caught wind of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's surprising friendship when they were spotted taking a ride on the actor's motorcycle back in 2016, and once it was announced that they'd be working together in a reboot of "A Star Is Born," all eyes were on the unlikely pals. Not only do Cooper and Gaga get along well in real life, but they translated their mutual love and respect for each other onto the big screen as well. In a previous interview with Vogue, Gaga opened up about her "instant connection" with Cooper: "The second that I saw him, I was like, 'Have I known you my whole life?'" she said, adding, "It was an instant connection, instant understanding of one another."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jason Momoa Is in Proud-Stepdad Mode at Zoë Kravitz's Premiere For "The Batman"

Jason Momoa is one proud stepdad. The "Aquaman" actor jetted off to New York City for the premiere of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's new movie "The Batman" and brought along his and Lisa Bonet's two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. The trio walked the red carpet together in style — Jason in a burgundy velvet suit, Lola in a checkerboard-pattern dress, and Nakoa-Wolf in a Bob Marley T-shirt and boots — and posed by posters of Kravitz in character as Catwoman. Momoa also toted along his own camera, snapping photos of his teenage kids outside of the star-studded event. Although Kravitz didn't take any pictures with the Momoa clan at the premiere, they were spotted catching dinner the night before along with her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, who traveled with them to NYC for the screening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Academy Awards#Jewelry#People S Choice Awards#French
POPSUGAR

There's Nothing Traditional About Joey King's Engagement Manicure

Joey King is engaged to long-time boyfriend Steven Piet, and she announced the news to the world by showing off her cool engagement ring and equally distinctive nail art. The "Kissing Booth" actor posted a series of engagement photos on March 1 with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. In the second photo of the carousel, King gave the camera a close-up look at her ring finger and the striking, dark nail polish that coated her fingertips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CharlotteObserver.com

SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of film and TV on Sunday, February 27. Nominations were announced in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens introducing the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their SAG-AFTRA peers for their memorable performances. HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earned the most nods with five each.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Story Behind Kerry Washington's Yellow Gown Will Make You Love It Even More

Kerry Washington is all about lighting up the room. On Feb. 27, the producer stepped out for the SAG Awards wearing a bright yellow dress from Celia Kritharioti's couture spring 2022 collection. The strapless gown featured a bustier top with a sweetheart neckline and ruching at the waist. All eyes were glued to the massive skirt as she graced the red carpet. Washington was styled by Law Roach, who paired the yellow gown with Messika earrings and rings, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a matching yellow Tyler Ellis clutch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Miami Herald

A ‘Wonderful’ Elphaba! Cynthia Erivo Previews ‘Wicked’ Musical Number

Isn’t this news wonderful? After nearly 10 years of development, the long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is making headway as it finally landed its stars, director and potential start dates. The musical, a longtime Great White Way staple since its debut in 2004, has gone through plenty...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cynthia Erivo Is Already Building a ‘Sisterhood’ With Ariana Grande for ‘Wicked’

What is this feeling so sudden and new? Why, it’s the bond forming between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked. In a new interview on Sunday (Feb. 27), Erivo opened up about how she and the pop star are building a relationship as they prepare to shoot the long-awaited movie musical. “Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another,” she told E!‘s Laverne Cox from the red carpet of the 2022 SAG Awards. “So it’s that, and Jon [M. Chu, the film’s director] is amazing so we’re just sort of waiting to start. We’re ready to rehearse and get into it.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Joey King and Steven Piet Are Engaged: "I Never Knew Happiness Could Be So Powerful"

Wedding bells are ringing for Joey King and Steven Piet! On March 1, the star of "The Kissing Booth" announced on Instagram that she and Piet got engaged on Feb. 22. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King began her post, which included photos from the proposal. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Winners

Click here to read the full article. As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners. This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA....
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Davino

The diamond ring was real after all. Days after Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, People confirmed that the "Euphoria" star is indeed engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and the Chicago restaurant owner were first photographed together in...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "For Good" Ahead of Her "Wicked" Role

Cynthia Erivo is offering a glimpse at her Elphaba. Fresh off an appearance at Sunday's SAG Awards, the actor and singer appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Monday and participated in a game where she and Corden had to guess which staffers have secret singing abilities. It was during the game that Erivo performed a snippet of "For Good" from the musical "Wicked," which is currently being turned into a film starring Erivo opposite Ariana Grande. Though less than a minute long, the performance further proved the impeccable casting.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy