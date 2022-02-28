Cynthia Erivo's Nails Are the Real Winners at the SAG Awards

We first caught wind of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's surprising friendship when they were spotted taking a ride on the actor's motorcycle back in 2016, and once it was announced that they'd be working together in a reboot of "A Star Is Born," all eyes were on the unlikely pals. Not only do Cooper and Gaga get along well in real life, but they translated their mutual love and respect for each other onto the big screen as well. In a previous interview with Vogue, Gaga opened up about her "instant connection" with Cooper: "The second that I saw him, I was like, 'Have I known you my whole life?'" she said, adding, "It was an instant connection, instant understanding of one another."

