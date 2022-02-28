ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Sparkled in a White and Metallic Gown at the SAG Awards

By Naomi Parris
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After hours of fans asking the never-ending question "Where's Gaga?," the highly anticipated singer has officially arrived at the 2022 SAG Awards, and to no one's surprise, she did not disappoint. Lady Gaga wore a...

