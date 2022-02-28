ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Major floods hit Australia's east coast, claiming 7 lives

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia — Parts of Australia's third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed seven people. The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounds is the worst since 2011 when the city of 2.6 million people...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin reveals the 'unfathomable damage' as Australia Zoo is hit by the devastating floods: 'It's been a long road but we've been able to reopen'

Bindi Irwin revealed on Saturday that Australia Zoo has been impacted by the devastating floods affecting northern New South Wales and Queensland. The wildlife warrior, 23, shared video footage to Instagram of herself cradling her nearly one-year-old daughter Grace at home in Queensland, and detailed the extent of damage to her family's zoo.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Alligator SWIMS over a flooded boundary fence after wild rain battered Australia's east coast - before the fugitive is caught and plonked back into his enclosure

An alligator has escaped his pen by swimming over a fence at a reptile park as an entire month's worth of rain was dumped across Sydney in two hours. Torrents of rain battered NSW on Tuesday causing widespread flooding from the Harbour City through to the Central Coast as roads turned into rivers and cars became stuck underwater.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Gold Coast#Heavy Rain#Coast City#Extreme Weather
Daily Mail

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky 'was stuck inside for days' with 'no phone reception' after the entrance to the couple's $30million home in Byron Bay was 'completely flooded'

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has been impacted by the devastating floods of northern New South Wales, a new report has claimed. According to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Saturday, the Spanish actress, 45, and the couple's children were isolated at their $30million Byron Bay home after the entrance was 'completely flooded'.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Edinburgh Castle among attractions to close as high winds hit east coast

Tourist hotspots in the Scottish capital are being forced to close for safety reasons as more gale-force winds sweep across the country.A yellow weather alert for wind is in place until 3pm on Wednesday for the Lothians and Borders and parts of northern England and Ireland.The Met Office warned gusts of 40 to 50mph are expected widely, with some as high as 60 mph in some areas.The warnings come just days after Storm Franklin and Storm Eunice brought snow storms, strong winds and heavy rainfall to the UK, causing widespread damage and power outages.The blustery weather has forced Edinburgh Castle...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Australia
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Country diary 1972: a reminder of the golden age of wind power

KENT: The miller gazed fondly at the gleaming machinery of the windmill and told me that engineers had asserted that it could have supplied all the power he needed to drive his animal-feed plant nearby and even charge up the batteries against calm days, Nature’s power cuts. The smock mill is still in perfect working order. It last ground corn in 1963 after Dutch engineers had restored it. Standing 70 feet high, it is the largest in Kent and dominates the townsgate of Cranbrook, making a perfect visual foil to the church tower at the other end of Stone Street. The mill still bears an inscription recording the first builder and the first owner, Henry Dobell, 1814. It was the union of Dobell’s creditors that gave the mill its present name. The fantail and windshaft were added later in the century, together with the stage that makes a visual junction between the clapboard of the upper storeys and the brickwork of the octagonal base. The Union Mill is the sole survivor of three mills that stood around Cranbrook and the last of the 15 windmills that were still working in Kent in the 1930s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia at climate ‘precipice’, scientists warn, as major flooding hits eastern areas of country

As parts of Australia battle devastating flooding, climate scientists have warned the country is at a “precipice”, as the worsening climate crisis ramps up the impacts on the country. The warning came after a United Nations report into the climate crisis around the world described an “atlas of human suffering” which is on course to bring “irreversible” changes to many parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand. In a fact sheet assessing the crisis in Australasia, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said the continent was already experiencing extreme events such as heatwaves, droughts, floods,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy