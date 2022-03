For many of us, there's a difference between the swimsuits we lay by the pool and maybe snap a picture in, and the swimsuits we can actually swim in. If you're looking for the latter, you've got to check out these 11 options from Lululemon. Even though these are the pieces you can wear swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, and doing lots of other water activities, they're also cute, flattering, and fun to wear. So, if you so happen to want to snap a pic while you're on your paddle board, so much the better. From full-coverage one-pieces to skimpier bikinis, there's something for everyone. Keep on reading to shop our selects.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO