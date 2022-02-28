Ukraine's 'Azov' fighters seen greasing bullets in pig fat for Chechen Muslim invaders

Shocking new video shared online shows Ukraine 's controversial Azov fighters dipping bullets in pig fat to shoot at Chechen Muslims set to invade their country on behalf of Russia.

The Azov fighters are linked to a neo-Nazi volunteer militia that became part of the Ukrainian National Guard in 2014 after Russia seized Crimea and moved into the Donbas region . In the clip, they smear the bullets with pig fat, which would be considered unclean to the Chechen fighters Vladimir Putin's henchman and Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov is sending in to help try to conquer Ukraine.

WAR IN UKRAINE: FULL COVERAGE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs," read a tweet accompanying the video and sent by the Ukraine National Guard.

It was the Azov fighters Putin likely referred to when he said part of the offensive is to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

In a fight between Kadyrov's Islamist death squads and the Azov fighters, who raped and tortured ethnic Russians during the 2014 Russian invasion of the Donbas region, it may be difficult to find heroes. So reviled were the Azov fighters that until the current war, Facebook in 2019 banned any posts praising them, though it lifted the ban now that they are fighting to save their country.

"For the time being, we are making a narrow exception for praise of the Azov Regiment strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in their role as part of the Ukraine National Guard," a spokesperson from Facebook's parent company, Meta, told Business Insider . "But we are continuing to ban all hate speech, hate symbolism, praise of violence, generic praise, support, or representation of the Azov Regiment, and any other content that violates our community standards."

Kadyrov, a ruthless strongman who refers to himself as “Putin’s foot soldier,” has ruled Chechnya for a decade. In return for his loyalty, Putin has given him wide latitude and generous subsidies in ruling a majority-Muslim region about 1,000 miles southeast of Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a statement on his Telegram account Sunday, Kadyrov appeared to be itching to prove his value to his patron in Moscow, who is undoubtedly frustrated with the slow pace of his campaign in Ukraine.

“The time has come to make a concrete decision and start a large-scale operation in all directions and territories of Ukraine,” Kadyrov wrote. “I myself have repeatedly developed tactics and strategies against terrorists, participated in battles. In my understanding, the tactics chosen in Ukraine are too slow. It lasts a long time and, in my view, are not effective.”