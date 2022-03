Master Yi is one of those champions that can really tear up solo queue, and especially so in early League of Legends Season 12 patches, dominating across essentially all ranks. Unsurprisingly, Master Yi got a mini-rework in Patch 12.5 that was intended to tone down the champion and the prevailing Lethality build. However, the changes turned out to have the opposite effect, and because of that, the Riot dev team has now quickly followed up with a hotfix to nerf Master Yi on the live servers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO