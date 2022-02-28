ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle Fanning Went For A Laid-Back 2022 SAG Awards Look

Cover picture for the articleElle Fanning opted for comfort and style at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday as she arrived to the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci business suit complete with a cream blouse, white vest, sparkly black pants, Cartier jewels and Pasquale Bruni rings. It’s a slightly surprisingly look for...

