Elle Fanning Went For A Laid-Back 2022 SAG Awards Look

Celebrity runway cameos may be a running theme this fashion month, but the latest surprise appearance is an extra special one. On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, Off-White presented its Fall 2022 collection, the final contribution from the late designer and founder Virgil Abloh, who passed away after a private battle with cancer in November 2021. The Milan-based luxury brand’s runway show was divided into two parts, including a ready-to-wear collection for the upcoming season and an offering of “couture-like ‘high fashion,’” according to BoF. Tennis champion (and longtime muse to Abloh) Serena Williams walked for the former portion, wearing a printed, high-neck long-sleeve top and pants underneath a sheer knee-length dress.

