Cougars earn first win; EHS grad Ohl homers

The SIUE baseball team earned its first win of the season with a victory Sunday over Mercer in Macon, Georgia. (SIUE Athletics)

MACON, Ga. – SIUE baseball handed Mercer its first defeat Sunday, knocking off the Bears 5-3 in the finale of a three-game series.

SIUE improved to 2-4. Mercer dropped to 7-1.

For the second day in a row, SIUE picked up first-inning runs. Connor Kiffer hit his first home run of the year. It followed a one-out hit from Brett Johnson and put the Cougars up 2-0. The Cougars added on in the fourth when Ole Arntson hit his first home run of the year, after Brady Bunten had walked, to put SIUE up 4-0.

"It was an important start to the game," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "The guys knew it was an important game and a good way to come out."

The Bears pulled within a run with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Collin Price homered in the inning for Mercer.

Josh Ohl hit a solo home run in the fifth for the final tally. Ohl finished the day 2 for 4. He was 8 for 13 in the series with a pair of home runs. Kiffer was 2-4 with the home runs and two RBIs.

"Josh had a tremendous weekend," Lyons said. "The guys at the top of the lineup had a great weekend."

Collin Baumgartner (2-0) earned the win in a planned four-inning start. He allowed three runs and struck out five.

"Collin had another quality start," Lyons said of his starter. "He pitched well and it's another step in the right direction in his rehab."

Taylor Bruninga tossed five hitless innings striking out three to earn the save.

"Five-innings of no-hit baseball and the key was his ability to throw strikes," Lyons said. "Throwing his off-speed pitch for strikes allowed him to limit a very good offense. There was really no thought of taking him out. He was cruising."

SIUE returns to Simmons Complex for its first weekend home series. The Cougars will play host to Western Michigan in a four-game series beginning Friday.