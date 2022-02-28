ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 SAG Awards

By Celia Fernandez
 2022-02-28
The stars at the 2022 SAG Awards wore some stunning looks on the silver carpet.

  • The 2022 SAG Awards took place on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
  • Celebrities walked the red carpet in daring looks, including gowns with bold cutouts.
  • Here's a look at the most head-turning outfits of the night.
Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in a custom silver Versace dress.
Alexandra Daddario at the 2022 SAG Awards.

"The White Lotus" star's dress was designed with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the sleek dress with silver shoes and statement De Beers jewelry.

Laverne Cox made a statement in a black dress with a sheer top covered in crystals.
Laverne Cox at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Cox's dress was full of so many fun details. It had a crystal-covered top and a cape that had a feathered hem. She paired the look with a circular clutch and diamond jewelry.

Madeline Brewer looked chic at the awards show in an all-black look.
Madeline Brewer at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Brewer's two-piece Emilia Wickstead dress had slits across her sides and shoulders. It was just shown as part of the designer's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Milan, Italy, on February 21.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star wore the look with simple black heels and funky black-and-white circle earrings.

Lisa Edelstein wore a wedding dress with several daring details at the awards show.
Lisa Edelstein at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Edelstein's CD Greene Bridal dress was designed with a plunging neckline and a sheer slit. She completed the look with vegan Piferi shoes.

"Succession" star Dasha Nekrasova popped in a bright-pink dress at the awards show.
Dasha Nekrasova at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Nekrasova's dress had a plunging neckline and deep slits on the sides that turned sheer at her hips.

Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning in a black dress with a midriff cutout.
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The "Hawkeye" star wore a classic black dress with a twist. On top of the midriff cutout, the custom Miu Miu gown also had black jewels all over the top and down the skirt.

Law Roach styled Steinfeld's dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cate Blanchett opted for a daring black dress with a neckline adorned with jewels.
Cate Blanchett at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Elizabeth Stewart styled Blanchett in a gorgeous Giorgio Armani dress with Pomellato jewelry.

Vanessa Hudgens popped against the silver carpet in a mint-green Versace dress.
Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Hudgens wore the dress with Chopard jewelry and a matching gold clutch and heels.

"CODA" star Emilia Jones went for a completely sheer look in a black dress embroidered with crystals.
Emilia Jones at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Jones paired the Givenchy dress with platform black heels.

Jessica Chastain rocked the no-shirt trend in this silver suit.
Jessica Chastain at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The star of "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" paired her Dior suit with "sky-high heels," as she told People on the red carpet. She paired the look with De Beers jewelry.

Caitriona Balfe looked stunning in a red dress with a plunging neckline and a slit going down the middle.
Caitriona Balfe at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Balfe paired the red Saint Laurent dress with black heels and statement Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.

Carl Clemons wore a custom black gown with a chain-mail top underneath at the awards show.
Carl Clemons at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Clemons wore the Weisheng Paris gown with Lilou jewelry.

Daveed Diggs opted for a twist on the classic black tuxedo with this printed outfit.
Daveed Diggs at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Diggs wore the printed suit with bold silver loafers.

Ian Bohen also skipped the black tuxedo and wore this bold multicolored look.
Ian Bohen at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Bohen wore a fun Dolce & Gabbana suit with black shoes. He was styled by Philippe Uter.

Jared Leto had fun with his Gucci look at the awards show.
Jared Leto at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Leto's pastel-blue, three-piece suit paired well with his purple velvet tie, cream shirt, and sheer pink gloves.

Lady Gaga turned heads in this white dress.
Lady Gaga at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The "House of Gucci" star paired the custom Giorgia Armani Privé dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and platform boots.

Venus Williams made a statement at the awards show in this silver-and-white dress.
Venus Williams at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Williams brought her A-game in this Dolce & Gabbana gown that was designed with a silver bustier bodysuit and a draped white sleeve and skirt with a hip-high slit.

She paired the look with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Rodo clutch, and Gismondi 1754 jewels.

"I really feel like a goddess atm," she wrote on Instagram .

Aunjanue Ellis brought the drama in this semi-sheer black dress.
Aunjanue Ellis at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Ellis' Daniel Del Core gown featured a sheer top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The "King Richard" star wore the dress with sheer black tights and crystal-encrusted heels.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith matched in blue looks at the awards show.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and the 2022 SAG Awards.

While Will Smith wore a three-piece blue suit, Pinkett Smith made a statement in a gown with an over-the-top skirt and black sleeves.

Jeremy Strong stood out in this pink velvet suit.
Jeremy Strong at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Strong wore the pink suit with a silver bow tie and black shoes.

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos chose contrasting looks for the awards show.
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Ruck wore a three-piece gray suit with velvet shoes, while Enos opted for a bold one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with red heels and a matching clutch.

Cynthia Erivo brought a pop of color to the silver carpet in this red dress and poncho.
Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Erivo walked the silver carpet in a Louis Vuitton look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Elle Fanning ditched a classic dress for this three-piece look from Gucci.
Elle Fanning at the 2022 SAG Awards.

"The Great" star paired the custom look with Cartier jewels.

The star of "Squid Game," HoYeon Jung, looked chic in a black dress with a slit in the middle of her skirt.
HoYeon Jung at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The SAG Award-winning actress wore a Louis Vuitton gown and matching hair ribbon.

Kerry Washington turned heads in this yellow look at the 2022 SAG Awards.
Kerry Washington at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Law Roach styled Washington in a Celia Kritharioti dress, Messika jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Selena Gomez's black dress was anything but simple thanks to the statement sleeves.
Selena Gomez at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Gomez looked sophisticated in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari Serpenti jewelry.

Salma Hayek added fun sheer gloves to match her pink dress.
Salma Hayek at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Hayek wore the Gucci look with statement chandelier earrings and a bracelet.

Ariana DeBose looked stunning in a pink gown with an oversized bow on the back.
Ariana DeBose at the 2022 SAG Awards.

DeBose paired the custom Valentino Couture gown with DeBeers jewelry.

Sandra Oh stood out in this metallic, multi-tiered dress.
Sandra Oh at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The actress paired her Carolina Herrera gown with Pomellato jewels.

Naomi Watts' striped black dress was covered in sequins.
Naomi Watts at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Watts wore the dress with a matching shawl.

Read the original article on Insider

