The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 SAG Awards

The stars at the 2022 SAG Awards wore some stunning looks on the silver carpet. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Kevin Mazur/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2022 SAG Awards took place on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

Celebrities walked the red carpet in daring looks, including gowns with bold cutouts.

Here's a look at the most head-turning outfits of the night.

Alexandra Daddario at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in a custom silver Versace dress.

"The White Lotus" star's dress was designed with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the sleek dress with silver shoes and statement De Beers jewelry.

Laverne Cox at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Laverne Cox made a statement in a black dress with a sheer top covered in crystals.

Cox's dress was full of so many fun details. It had a crystal-covered top and a cape that had a feathered hem. She paired the look with a circular clutch and diamond jewelry.

Madeline Brewer at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Madeline Brewer looked chic at the awards show in an all-black look.

Brewer's two-piece Emilia Wickstead dress had slits across her sides and shoulders. It was just shown as part of the designer's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Milan, Italy, on February 21.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star wore the look with simple black heels and funky black-and-white circle earrings.

Lisa Edelstein at the 2022 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Edelstein wore a wedding dress with several daring details at the awards show.

Edelstein's CD Greene Bridal dress was designed with a plunging neckline and a sheer slit. She completed the look with vegan Piferi shoes.

Dasha Nekrasova at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"Succession" star Dasha Nekrasova popped in a bright-pink dress at the awards show.

Nekrasova's dress had a plunging neckline and deep slits on the sides that turned sheer at her hips.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2022 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning in a black dress with a midriff cutout.

The "Hawkeye" star wore a classic black dress with a twist. On top of the midriff cutout, the custom Miu Miu gown also had black jewels all over the top and down the skirt.

Law Roach styled Steinfeld's dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cate Blanchett at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Cate Blanchett opted for a daring black dress with a neckline adorned with jewels.

Elizabeth Stewart styled Blanchett in a gorgeous Giorgio Armani dress with Pomellato jewelry.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens popped against the silver carpet in a mint-green Versace dress.

Hudgens wore the dress with Chopard jewelry and a matching gold clutch and heels.

Emilia Jones at the 2022 SAG Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"CODA" star Emilia Jones went for a completely sheer look in a black dress embroidered with crystals.

Jones paired the Givenchy dress with platform black heels.

Jessica Chastain at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jessica Chastain rocked the no-shirt trend in this silver suit.

The star of "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" paired her Dior suit with "sky-high heels," as she told People on the red carpet. She paired the look with De Beers jewelry.

Caitriona Balfe at the 2022 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe looked stunning in a red dress with a plunging neckline and a slit going down the middle.

Balfe paired the red Saint Laurent dress with black heels and statement Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.

Carl Clemons at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Carl Clemons wore a custom black gown with a chain-mail top underneath at the awards show.

Clemons wore the Weisheng Paris gown with Lilou jewelry.

Daveed Diggs at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Daveed Diggs opted for a twist on the classic black tuxedo with this printed outfit.

Diggs wore the printed suit with bold silver loafers.

Ian Bohen at the 2022 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Ian Bohen also skipped the black tuxedo and wore this bold multicolored look.

Bohen wore a fun Dolce & Gabbana suit with black shoes. He was styled by Philippe Uter.

Jared Leto at the 2022 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jared Leto had fun with his Gucci look at the awards show.

Leto's pastel-blue, three-piece suit paired well with his purple velvet tie, cream shirt, and sheer pink gloves.

Lady Gaga at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Lady Gaga turned heads in this white dress.

The "House of Gucci" star paired the custom Giorgia Armani Privé dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and platform boots.

Venus Williams at the 2022 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Venus Williams made a statement at the awards show in this silver-and-white dress.

Williams brought her A-game in this Dolce & Gabbana gown that was designed with a silver bustier bodysuit and a draped white sleeve and skirt with a hip-high slit.

She paired the look with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Rodo clutch, and Gismondi 1754 jewels.

"I really feel like a goddess atm," she wrote on Instagram .

Aunjanue Ellis at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Aunjanue Ellis brought the drama in this semi-sheer black dress.

Ellis' Daniel Del Core gown featured a sheer top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The "King Richard" star wore the dress with sheer black tights and crystal-encrusted heels.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith matched in blue looks at the awards show.

While Will Smith wore a three-piece blue suit, Pinkett Smith made a statement in a gown with an over-the-top skirt and black sleeves.

Jeremy Strong at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jeremy Strong stood out in this pink velvet suit.

Strong wore the pink suit with a silver bow tie and black shoes.

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos chose contrasting looks for the awards show.

Ruck wore a three-piece gray suit with velvet shoes, while Enos opted for a bold one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with red heels and a matching clutch.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo brought a pop of color to the silver carpet in this red dress and poncho.

Erivo walked the silver carpet in a Louis Vuitton look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Elle Fanning at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Elle Fanning ditched a classic dress for this three-piece look from Gucci.

"The Great" star paired the custom look with Cartier jewels.

HoYeon Jung at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The star of "Squid Game," HoYeon Jung, looked chic in a black dress with a slit in the middle of her skirt.

The SAG Award-winning actress wore a Louis Vuitton gown and matching hair ribbon.

Kerry Washington at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kerry Washington turned heads in this yellow look at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Law Roach styled Washington in a Celia Kritharioti dress, Messika jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Selena Gomez at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Selena Gomez's black dress was anything but simple thanks to the statement sleeves.

Gomez looked sophisticated in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari Serpenti jewelry.

Salma Hayek at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Salma Hayek added fun sheer gloves to match her pink dress.

Hayek wore the Gucci look with statement chandelier earrings and a bracelet.

Ariana DeBose at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ariana DeBose looked stunning in a pink gown with an oversized bow on the back.

DeBose paired the custom Valentino Couture gown with DeBeers jewelry.

Sandra Oh at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh stood out in this metallic, multi-tiered dress.

The actress paired her Carolina Herrera gown with Pomellato jewels.

Naomi Watts at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Naomi Watts' striped black dress was covered in sequins.

Watts wore the dress with a matching shawl.