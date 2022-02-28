SAG Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here

The three-part Kanye West documentary challenges how we perceive popular musicians in the social media age. Right before Jeen-Yuhs, a three-part Netflix documentary by filmmaking duo Coodie & Chike, debuted, the film’s subject, Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) was making headlines. It was par for the course for the rapper, who has courted controversy for activities ranging from the righteous to undignified: Saying on a live MTV broadcast in the wake of Hurricane Katrina that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people”; interrupting Taylor Swift on stage at the VMAs; supporting Donald Trump’s presidency. But this time, his behavior followed a much darker thread. He was posting personal messages between him and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian against her wishes, apparently in a bid to reunite his family.
Comments / 0