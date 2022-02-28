ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here

By Katey Rich
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what turned out to be a huge night for nascent streamer Apple TV+, CODA and Ted Lasso were the biggest winners at the SAG Awards 2022, taking home the top ensemble prizes for feature films and TV comedy, respectively. With a drama ensemble win for Succession but two individual acting...

www.vanityfair.com

Vanity Fair

Why Did Tom Hanks Fire This Man?

Actor Connor Ratliff has been asking that question for 22 years. Now Hanks will appear on his podcast, Dead Eyes, to explain what happened. When Tom Hanks appears on a podcast about being fired by Tom Hanks, there are bound to be some uncomfortable questions. Actor and host Connor Ratliff has spent more than two decades puzzling over what happened between them. But as their conversation begins, Hanks has a few questions of his own: “Do you want to trip me or hug me?” the two-time Oscar winner asks. “Do you want to punch me or kiss me?”
Deadline

SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Wins Motion Picture Cast Prize; Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Also Score – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual SAG Awards wrapped Sunday with Apple’s CODA winning the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, the latest step for the indie drama centered on the deaf community, which has been on the rise since premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Jessica Chastain won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize, topping a loaded category that included Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga. Will Smith topped Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem and Benedict Cumberbatch to take...
EW.com

Jay-Z, Jazmine Sullivan, and Silk Sonic among 2022 NAACP Image Award night 4 winners: See the full list

Ahead of its Saturday night ceremony and live telecast, the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards have revealed winners in the non-televised award categories. Announced during the NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, the awards included honors for achievements in literary and podcast work, as well as a special award for youth activist of the year.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Vanity Fair

“It Was a Little Bit Harrowing”: Amanda Seyfried Gets Into Elizabeth Holmes’s Head in The Dropout

The Oscar-nominated actor on tackling her greatest fear to play the fraudster, having empathy for Holmes, and the strangest part of the Theranos saga. Amanda Seyfried strikes me as someone who finds it hard to be rude or pushy, let alone to lie or cheat. She spends several minutes at the start of our Zoom conversation apologizing for being slightly late, and closes our interview with an extra helping of remorse for keeping me waiting. So it’s fascinating to watch her in The Dropout, in which she morphs before our eyes into Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes—one of the most enigmatic fraudsters of our scam-crazed moment.
Vanity Fair

Inside the SAG Awards 2022: What You Didn’t See on TV

The SAG Awards 2022 on Sunday night, honoring the best TV and film performances from the past year, was the first major in-person awards event to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who tuned in live caught all the winners—from Succession to CODA—and acceptance speeches on TV, but the Awards Insider team was inside the room to catch all the action up close. They were also able to do what’s been sorely missing this entire awards season: Read the room to figure out who’s really surging, and break down some of these surprise wins (and losses!) may mean for those hoping to take the stage at the Oscars in just a few weeks.
Vanity Fair

Helen Mirren Gives Wise Advice in SAG Awards 2022 Lifetime Achievement Speech

Dame Helen Mirren has very simple advice for how to make it in Hollywood: “Be on time and don’t be an ass.” The Academy Award winner shared this sage piece of advice—and subtly mouthed the world ”hole" at the end of her sentence—while accepting her life time achievement award at the 28th Annual Screen Actor's Guild ceremony.
Vanity Fair

Sam Elliott Has Only Helped The Power of the Dog’s Oscar Chances

It’s been 16 years since Brokeback Mountain was dinged by old-school Academy members who couldn’t handle gay cowboys. But a whole lot has changed since then. In 2006, Crash famously upset Brokeback Mountain to win the best-picture Oscar—and crusty old-school Hollywood stars got at least some of the blame. “I didn’t see it and I don’t care to see it,” said Ernest Borgnine of Brokeback at the time. “If John Wayne were alive, he’d be rolling over in his grave!” Tony Curtis, who famously blurred gender lines in Some Like It Hot, also claimed to be unimpressed. “It’s nothing unique,” he told Fox News that year of the same-sex romance at the center of Brokeback. “The only thing unique about it is they put it on the screen. And they make ’em cowboys. Howard Hughes and John Wayne wouldn’t like it.”
Vanity Fair

Ariana DeBose Is Starting to See Herself as a “Fashion Girl”

Ariana DeBose is no stranger to the red carpet, as a Tony nominee and musical theater alum, but until awards season kicked off this year, she couldn’t always imagine herself in gowns from the runway. “It’s really an interesting feeling for me because I never saw myself as a fashion girl,” she told Vanity Fair via email. “My whole life I have been a dancer, with a muscular and toned body. When I would see the runway looks, I never saw my body or myself in the clothes, especially Haute Couture.”
Vanity Fair

Jesse Plemons Is Taking the Lead

Jesse Plemons had to get through the scene. It was Oscar nominations morning, and he was already awake in Texas, gearing up to perform an intense moment in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series Love and Death, when his partner Kirsten Dunst made the fateful FaceTime call. The 33-year-old actor had been hoping and expecting that Dunst would be recognized for her performance in Netflix’s awards darling The Power of the Dog, in which they costar as newlyweds. Their phone connection was terrible, but she was clearly celebrating through the glitchy screen—“screaming,” Plemons recalls, with chaos in the background. He could only assume she’d pulled through. Then he made out a detail that shocked him: He’d been nominated as well.
Vanity Fair

Why Selena Gomez Was Barefoot at the 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez was seriously struggling with her choice of footwear at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night. The singer, who was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, attended the award show in a black velvet, floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with voluminous leg of mutton sleeves and accessorized with a $1 million, 200-carat Bulgari diamond necklace and diamond and emerald ring. But while walking the red carpet, Gomez’s towering black Christian Louboutin heels proved to be a big problem, causing her to trip and fall to her knees in front of the step-and-repeat.
Vanity Fair

Pat Sajak Wags His Finger at Viewers Judging Wheel of Fortune Contestants

Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak bought many vowels to defend contestants after a viral puzzle in which they struggled to solve the phrase, “Another feather in your cap.” The embarrassing moment happened on Tuesday’s show, when contestants Laura, Christopher, and Thomas took eight turns and 10 attempts to complete a five-word puzzle.
Vanity Fair

The Batman Is All Dressed Up With Few New Places to Go

A serial killer stalks the streets of a perpetually rainy city, one that’s not quite New York, not quite Chicago. A young, impulsive detective is on the case, with an older, more reserved partner. As this harrowed pair examines their unknown suspect’s elaborate murder scenes, they uncover opaque easter egg clues indicating other murders, and try to suss out the killer’s moral statement on the rot of their sodden, dreary metropolis.
IndieWire

SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Winners

Click here to read the full article. As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners. This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA....
Vanity Fair

Kris Jenner Surprises Khloé Kardashian by Inviting Martha Stewart Over for Lunch

Kris Jenner gave her daughter the thrill of a lifetime, inviting one of her biggest idols to have lunch with them. Khloé Kardashian revealed on Wednesday that her mom had set up a surprise meeting with Martha Stewart, inviting her over to her house to share a meal. “My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a few images from the meet-up. “Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She's ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she's bad ass! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain't no snitch. This is my kind of Queen. All Hail.”
Vanity Fair

Spoiler Alert: The Afterparty’s Murderer Speaks

“I don’t think I’ve ever played somebody who could kill somebody,” the person behind Xavier’s demise says—until now. Actor, writer, improv all-star, and frequent podcast guest Ben Schwartz has cultivated a public image that leads us to believe he is a nice guy. His characters...
Vanity Fair

Beauty and the Beast “Didn’t Go Far Enough” With Gay LeFou, Says Josh Gad

It’s been nearly five years since Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast made headlines for an “exclusively gay moment” involving LeFou (played by Josh Gad), the dim-witted sidekick to the villainous Gaston (Luke Evans). That scene, teased by director Bill Condon during the film’s press tour, wound up being merely a brief shot of LeFou dancing with another man just before the credits rolled. Gad is now remorseful about his character’s positioning as Disney’s first true LGBTQ+ representation.
Vanity Fair

Love Is Blind’s Shake Is Getting Roasted Online by Deepti’s Brother

Not only is love not blind—it isn’t deaf either. After spending the majority of season two disparaging the looks of his ex-fiancée, Deepti Vempati, Love Is Blind’s Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is getting flamed online by none other than Vempati’s brother, Sunny: “Shake, bruh, you’re a loser.”
Vanity Fair

The Batman Ending Explained: A Final Riddle For The Audience

WARNING: Don't bombard us with any hostile, Riddler-esque missives about ruining the movie. You should only read further if you've already seen Robert Pattinson as The Batman and are seeking more answers. Or, at least, confirmation of what you already suspect. It's appropriate that director Matt Reeves ends a movie...
Vanity Fair

Jeen-Yuhs Doesn’t Preach

The three-part Kanye West documentary challenges how we perceive popular musicians in the social media age. Right before Jeen-Yuhs, a three-part Netflix documentary by filmmaking duo Coodie & Chike, debuted, the film’s subject, Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) was making headlines. It was par for the course for the rapper, who has courted controversy for activities ranging from the righteous to undignified: Saying on a live MTV broadcast in the wake of Hurricane Katrina that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people”; interrupting Taylor Swift on stage at the VMAs; supporting Donald Trump’s presidency. But this time, his behavior followed a much darker thread. He was posting personal messages between him and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian against her wishes, apparently in a bid to reunite his family.
