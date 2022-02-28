SAG Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here

It’s been 16 years since Brokeback Mountain was dinged by old-school Academy members who couldn’t handle gay cowboys. But a whole lot has changed since then. In 2006, Crash famously upset Brokeback Mountain to win the best-picture Oscar—and crusty old-school Hollywood stars got at least some of the blame. “I didn’t see it and I don’t care to see it,” said Ernest Borgnine of Brokeback at the time. “If John Wayne were alive, he’d be rolling over in his grave!” Tony Curtis, who famously blurred gender lines in Some Like It Hot, also claimed to be unimpressed. “It’s nothing unique,” he told Fox News that year of the same-sex romance at the center of Brokeback. “The only thing unique about it is they put it on the screen. And they make ’em cowboys. Howard Hughes and John Wayne wouldn’t like it.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO