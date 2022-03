The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare multiple weaknesses in supply chains for goods important to Americans, including medical products—both those to prevent and treat Covid and those for sundry health conditions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of drug and biologic shortages increased steeply before the pandemic, from a low of 41 at the end of 2017 to 76 at the end of 2019, then grew to 86 by the end of 2020. The total number of drug and biologic shortages reached 125 on February 16, a number approaching all-time weekly highs of 140 in 2012 and 2013.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO