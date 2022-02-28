ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannan scores 23 to power Montana over Montana State 80-74

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eQr84qy00

Josh Bannan had 23 points as Montana turned back Montana State 80-74 on Sunday.

Brandon Whitney had 17 points for the Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Big Sky Conference). Robby Beasley III added 13 points and Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12.

Xavier Bishop scored a season-high 27 points for the Bobcats (21-7, 13-4). Jubrile Belo added 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The Grizzlies evened the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Montana 66-59 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

State
Montana State
#Big Sky Conference#Bobcats#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
