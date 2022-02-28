Selena Gomez Was a Bombshell at the SAG Awards in a Black Column Gown

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!

