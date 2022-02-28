ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Was a Bombshell at the SAG Awards in a Black Column Gown

By Alyssa Bailey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez came ready to make a splash on her first red carpet of 2022. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a black column gown with a cutout by Oscar de la Renta. She accessorized with a dramatic diamond necklace and ribbon in her hair....

