Deadline’s Pete Hammond Live Blogs The SAG Awards

Tonight’s ceremony is only the 28th for the SAG Awards , but in that time SAG has proven a key port in the Oscar storm in terms of seeing the Academy eventually come close to matching the acting choices of this guild, which has a massive 124,000 eligible voters — well beyond just actors but also television personalities in news and other jobs who also get to cast a ballot ever since the merger with AFTRA. That makes it all a little less predictable in terms of matching Oscar, as well as Emmy, but still the track record is impressive.

So what happened? CODA walked away with all the momentum that can come from a win here. After all the critics awards of the past few weeks, SAG reps the first word from the industry itself. The race can change on a dime.

Here’s how the night went down.