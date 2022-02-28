ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ukraine: Director Of Documentary On Maidan Revolution Predicts Ukrainians Will Fight Russian Invasion “To The Last Drop Of Blood”

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s2ww_0eQr7ntz00

Click here to read the full article.

At home in Studio City, California, filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky carefully unfolds a blue and white Ukrainian flag. The once bright hues are darkened with soot, the fabric frayed at the edges.

The banner sustained those battle scars in 2014 as it flew over Maidan Square in Kyiv, in the midst of a revolution to oust a pro-Russian leader and to reestablish Ukraine as a true democratic republic. Afineevsky was on hand as the drama unfolded, documenting it for his Oscar-nominated film Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom . As Ukraine attempts to stave off a Russian attack on the country, he says the invaders will learn how attached Ukrainians have become to liberty in the past eight years.

“These people will not be slaves. They will not go back into the former Soviet Union,” Afineevsky insists. “They have a taste of freedom. They became a part of the European society, and they wanted to go a completely different direction [than Moscow]. That’s the direction that they are fighting toward since Maidan… Believing in their freedom, believing in the freedom for the future of their own kids, it just proves that these people will not put their weapons down. They will be fighting until the last drop of blood.”

The Ukrainian Revolution prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize Crimea in 2014, and then to foment revolt in Ukraine’s eastern provinces next to the Russian border. Putin declared those provinces part of Russia shortly before he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week. Western intelligence assessments say the assault on Ukraine, which has seen Russia attack from multiple directions, hasn’t gone as smoothly as the Kremlin expected.

“It is obvious that Putin will not able to take over Ukraine in the easy way,” Afineevsky tells Deadline. “What I witnessed during the Maidan situation is how people were determined, united in one cause to reach the victory, to achieve their freedom, to achieve their goal. I think the same determination is there, same kind of ability to fight for their own land. I think this is something Putin didn’t take into consideration.”

Afineevsky, who was born in Russia and emigrated in 1991, has been staying in touch with Ukrainians he met during the making of Winter on Fire (his documentary can be seen on Netflix). And he has been monitoring the news constantly and getting updates on fighting through social media platforms, including Telegram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Ukrainian officials have used a Telegram channel to disseminate videos of men they identify as captured Russian soldiers. In one of them, a purported Russian POW says, “Mama and papa, I didn’t want to come here. They forced me to.”

“I would like to see more interviews where soldiers are asked about that, because I’m sure they don’t 100 percent know what they’re doing in this land,” Afineevsky said. “Are they fighting for their own land? No. Because it was Ukrainian lands for all these ages.”

The filmmaker says Putin was emboldened by paying no price for sending Russian bomber aircraft to Syria to aid in dictator Bashar al-Assad’s war on his own people, nor for annexing Crimea, nor for sowing rebellion in Ukraine’s eastern provinces.

“It’s like [he’s thinking], ‘OK, I can do whatever I want and nobody will punish me because I’m in a strong position,’” Afineevsky observes. “So it’s like a big baby who’s crying, ‘I want it because it’s my land,’ despite that it’s not his. It feels like a big baby crying who needs to be put in his place by the other leaders of the world, by all the ‘big boys.’ That’s what I feel.”

Afineevsky identifies another motivation for Putin’s actions.

“Ukraine wants to be in NATO, Ukraine wants to be part of the European Union… And it’s the opposite of what Putin wants to have happen,” he notes, adding that Putin sees that as a bad precedent for other former Soviet republics. “[Ukrainians] revolted and they have not been punished, and they are continuing to progress — it’s a bad thing [from Putin’s point of view]… At the end of the day, it’s a bad example for dictators to have Ukraine not being punished because they achieved what they wanted. They took their president (Viktor Yanukovych), who was kind of playing on the side of Putin, they took him down. They achieved their victory.”

Afineevsky has been fielding calls from famous friends to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including Cher and actress Lainie Kazan (Kazan starred in Afineevsky’s 2009 scripted comedy Oy, Vey! My Son Is Gay!! ). He’s also been responding to interview requests from news outlets including CNN – he appeared on the cable channel on Saturday, speaking with anchor Pamela Brown.

Speaking with Deadline, he described the Biden administration’s response to the Ukraine crisis invasion as “slow.” And he criticized former President Trump for praising Putin after the Russian leader launched his invasion.

“How can you praise someone for killing innocent people? Why?” Afineevsky asked. (Trump has since said he opposes the invasion, but he continues to laud Putin as “smart.”).

Putin has justified the attack in part by claiming he wanted to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, although many, including Afineevsky, point out that the democratically-elected President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor. Afineevsky expresses admiration for the Ukrainian president’s courage under pressure, and his refusal to seek refuge outside Ukraine.

“He’s proving his real leadership,” Afineesvky says, “his loyalty to his people. Words are words, but actions are actions. He’s not abandoning Ukraine. When the U.S. offered him a way out of Kyiv, he said, ‘I need ammunition. I don’t need a lift.’”

He adds, “Ukrainians stood against Nazis during the Second World War, and they will be standing against the aggression today. And I’m 100 percent sure that it’s not going to be a short-term war.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Billy Watson Dies: Child Star Of “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” And “In Old Chicago” Was 98

Click here to read the full article. Billy Watson, a child star who was one of the famed Watson Family, the only acting family that has their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died February 17 of natural causes at age 98 in a Spokane, Washington hospital. Only one member of the family troupe, brother Garry. survives. William “Billy” Watson was remembered in an online announcement on March 1. “He was loving and kind; he could light up a crowded room with his laughter and exuberance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lainie Kazan
Person
Evgeny Afineevsky
Person
Cher
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainians#European Union#Russian World#Pro Russian#Crimea#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy