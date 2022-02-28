ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘CODA’s Troy Kotsur Becomes First Deaf Actor To Win Individual SAG Award, Reacts Backstage: “It Just Shows That Dreams Can Come True”

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bztXF_0eQr7m1G00

Click here to read the full article.

CODA ‘s Troy Kotsur made history at Sunday’s SAG Awards , becoming the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to claim an individual prize. He prevailed in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, besting the likes of Ben Affleck (Amazon Studios’ The Tender Bar ), Bradley Cooper (MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza ), Jared Leto (MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci ) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Netflix’s The Power of the Dog ).

“Wow. Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family,” Kotsur said via an ASL interpreter in his acceptance speech. “I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it’s like to be a starving actor. Back then, I used to sleep in my car. I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that, you feel me, right? So, thank you so much. I’m so grateful to SAG [for protecting] us actors.”

Kotsur elaborated backstage on how “overwhelmed” and “excited” he was by tonight’s recognition. “I didn’t realize how heavy this [statuette] is,” he said. “It’s my first time holding something like this, and I think I’m going to sleep with it in bed tonight.” He added that his father had always referred to him as a “risk-taker” and that the award demonstrated just how correct he was in taking the risks he has in his career. “I’m so proud, and it just shows that dreams can come true,” he said. “You never know when, just to throw that out there. But [this shows the importance of] trusting your gut.”

CODA is also up tonight for Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Kotsur’s win solidifies his prospects of becoming just the second deaf actor ever to take home an Oscar, in the Supporting Actor category, on the heels of his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin’s win back in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God .

CODA is a comedic drama based on the French film La Famille Bélier , which tells the story of Ruby (Jones), a CODA (or “child of deaf adult”) who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family, including her mother Jackie (Matlin), her father Frank (Kotsur) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant). At a pivotal moment in her life, the character finds herself torn between the role she plays, in connecting her loved ones to the outside world—above all, with regard to their fishing business—and her pursuit of an education in music.

The film from writer-director Sian Heder garnered critical acclaim upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning its Grand Jury Prize, as well as its Audience Award, Directing Award and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble. Apple acquired it out of the festival for a record-setting $25 million, releasing it in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13. Over the course of the 2021-2022 awards season, the film has also been recognized with noms at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Artios Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, the PGA Awards and the WGA Awards.

At the 94th Academy Awards taking place on March 27, CODA will also contend for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay. Check out Kotsur’s comments backstage at the SAG Awards above.
More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Marlee Matlin Celebrates As ‘CODA’s Predominantly Deaf Cast Becomes First To Win SAG Ensemble Award: “It’s A Night I’ve Been Waiting For, For 35 Years”

Click here to read the full article. The predominantly deaf cast of Apple TV+’s CODA made history on Sunday as it became the first to win one of SAG’s coveted ensemble prizes. The ensemble comprised of Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Eugenio Derbez won out in the category of Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, besting those of Belfast (Focus Features), Don’t Look Up (Netflix), House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and King Richard (Warner Bros.). Among those speaking to the watershed moment backstage was Matlin, who said that tonight was a night she’d been waiting...
MUSIC
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

'Squid Game,' Troy Kotsur and 'Ted Lasso' win at SAG Awards

The cast of “Ted Lasso," the leads of “Squid Game” and Troy Kotsur of “CODA” have won at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT and TBS, saw history made in a number of categories. Kotsur, best supporting actor in a film, became the first deaf actor to ever win an individual SAG award. And for the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Ariana Debose
KEYT

Troy Kotsur makes history at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Troy Kotsur has made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood’s actors guild. Sunday’s show kicked off with a “Hamilton” reunion and will feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren. It’s quite possibly a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. Ariana DeBose won best supporting film actress, a category where she’s been a clear awards season frontrunner. In the television categories, Ted Lasso won male comedy actor and Jean Smart won female comedy actor for “Hacks.” The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, are airing on both TNT and TBS.
SANTA MONICA, CA
411mania.com

Succession, Ted Lasso, CODA Win Top Prizes at 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards awarded their top prizes to CODA, Succession, and Ted Lasso on Sunday night. The SAG Awards were held tonight and saw Succession take the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Ted Lasso won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Apple Original Films’ CODA got the coveted award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which elevates its Best Picture Oscar chances in the eyes of many.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Bafta Awards#Sag Awards#Reacts Backstage#Amazon Studios#Mgm Uar#Licorice Pizza Rrb#House#Asl
Showbiz411

UPDATING SAG Awards: “CODA,” Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, “Succession,” “Squid Game” Actors, Jean Smart, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Biggest surprise so far at the SAG Awards: The Korean stars of Netflix’s “Squid Game” won Best Actor and Actress in a Drama. Respectively Lee Jung-Jae and Ho Yeon Jung. Gobsmacked? That’s the power of the Netflix PR department. HBO’s “Succession”won Best Drama Ensemble, TV....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Notes On The Season: ‘Belfast’ And The Ukraine Connection, ‘CODA’s Ascension & How Sam Elliott May Have Just Helped ‘Power Of The Dog’s Oscar Campaign

Click here to read the full article. A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit.  I always have begun this column with the above line that it is all about “events and conversations on the awards circuit”, but sadly in the past two years the great percentage of those “events and conversations” have moved online into the virtual universe. It’s how we learned to keep the awards machine going, and the industry chugging along, inside a global pandemic that just never seemed to stop. However, Sunday night we had a SAG awards show that seemed, well, like a SAG awards show again,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee To Headline NBC’s Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Raymond Lee has been cast as the lead in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. He will play Dr. Ben Seong, a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series. Lee’s Ben Seong is both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap. In the reboot, it’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Coming 2 America’ Hair And Makeup Team Say Re-Creating Iconic Looks Was “Enormous Task” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Thirty-four years after the original Coming to America was released starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, a sequel, Coming 2 America, finally arrived — and like the first film has been Oscar-nominated for its makeup and hairstyling. Tasked with bringing it all up to date and making the various guises and multiple roles Murphy and Hall take on really work for a new audience are Mike Marino, who did Special Effects Makeup, as well as Hair Department heads Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer. They all joined me on Amazon Studios’ panel for Deadline’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘SNL’: Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’, Brings Out Old Home Movies In Opening Monologue

Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac tonight made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live, speaking in his opening monologue about the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, which will serve as his introduction to the MCU, and more. “I’m so excited to be here. This is my first time hosting SNL,” Isaac said up top. “They actually asked me to host back in 2015 but I said, ‘Nah, I’m not ready. I want to wait until after the pandemic.’ And they were like, ‘What pandemic?'” The actor went on to say that while his stage name is Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘CODA’ Stars Show Off Enthusiasm For Their Movie, And For One Another – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. After sweeping the awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, capped by a fest-record $25 million sale to Apple, CODA has proven to be the little engine that could. Financed independently after Lionsgate insisted on stars — writer-director Siân Heder and star Marlee Matlin dug in and refused to make the film unless they could populate the Rossi family with actors who were deaf, just like their characters — CODA got done as a modestly budgeted independent that Apple slotted in August, before most awards films come on the scene. Contenders Film: The Nominees —...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting Those With Deep Pockets, Not The Actual Negligent Parties

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set. Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident. “What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Billy Watson Dies: Child Star Of “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” And “In Old Chicago” Was 98

Click here to read the full article. Billy Watson, a child star who was one of the famed Watson Family, the only acting family that has their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died February 17 of natural causes at age 98 in a Spokane, Washington hospital. Only one member of the family troupe, brother Garry. survives. William “Billy” Watson was remembered in an online announcement on March 1. “He was loving and kind; he could light up a crowded room with his laughter and exuberance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy