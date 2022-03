This was supposed to be a day of celebration for E.J. Liddell, and for 20 minutes it was. Before No. 23 Ohio State tipped off against Michigan on senior day at Value City Arena, the junior forward received his framed jersey and a hug from his coach. Chris Holtmann, dusting off the fan-favorite salmon suit coat, gave the customary flowers to Liddell’s mother, Michelle, and embraced his father, Eric. When the Buckeyes retreated to the locker room at halftime, they held a 37-30 lead and he was well on his way to a double-double with 10 points and six rebounds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO