For the record, I am a firm believer that any town, city, or state you live in is as good as you make it. Crime is everywhere, there just happens to be more of it in higher populated places, that's just facts. I tell people that are new to Rockford all the time, "if you get it in your head to hate Rockford you will, if you are determined to love it, you absolutely will".

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO