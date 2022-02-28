3 North Davidson High School grads escape from burning bus on way to softball game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Three former North Davidson High School softball players narrowly escaped a bus fire. The three now play softball for Louisburg College which is located about an hour outside of Raleigh.

The bus caught fire as the team headed to a tournament on Thursday, and days later the players and their parents are still shaken by the accident.

“I knew I was in danger when I saw the flames in my face,” said sophomore Riley Lingerfelt.

On the way to a tournament in Alabama, the Louisburg College softball team’s bus ran into trouble when the heat caused one of the tires to explode and catch fire.

“I was actually asleep, and I woke up to the sound of the actual tire popping,” said Foster Sharpe.

The players say that’s when the bus driver told everyone to get off because the back exterior of the bus was on fire.

“They moved us back and within 10 minutes the whole bus was inflamed,” Lingerfelt said. “It ate up the bus pretty quick. There was no explosion, just tuns of black smoke and some popping.”

All of their softball equipment inside the bus was a total loss.

“Bats, helmets gloves, all our uniforms, shoes, pants -we had to get new cleats, new practice shoes, new travel shoes,” Lingerfelt said.

Luckily, those things are replaceable, and no one was injured.

Now they are getting help through a GoFundMe to replace the things they lost . The money from the GoFundMe goes to pay for new equipment and uniforms which they say they are thankful to the surrounding community for.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.