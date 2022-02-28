ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea says latest missile test part of building satellite surveillance system

 7 days ago
Kim Jong-un speaking at a meeting of North Korea’s ruling workers’ party on Saturday, the day before the country launched another missile test.

North Korea says a test conducted on Sunday was for the development of a reconnaissance satellite system, state media reported a day after a missile launch was detected from the country.

The report from state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what type of rocket had been used in the test, but authorities in South Korea and Seoul said it appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from an area near Pyongyang where its international airport is located.

The launch was the eighth test this year, and the first since January when nuclear-armed North Korea fired off a record number of missiles.

The last missile test, on 30 January, featured a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile with a camera fitted in its nose cone.

Sunday’s test helped to confirm the working accuracy of a high-definition photographing system, data transmission system and altitude control devices by “conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on Earth” with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite, KCNA reported.

“The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite,” it said.

State media released two photos showing the Korean peninsula seen from space.

Developing a military reconnaissance satellite is among a number of advancements the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, called for last year, including recently tested hypersonic weapons.

North Korea’s push to develop such technology comes as South Korea plans to test a solid-fuel space projectile in March as part of a project to deploy its own military surveillance satellites to monitor the North, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The North Korean rocket fired on Sunday flew to a maximum altitude of around 620km (390 miles) and a range of about 300km (190 miles), South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said.

The test drew international condemnation, and diplomats said the US, Britain, France and three other UN security council members planned to raise the latest launch during a closed-door council meeting on Monday.

Security council resolutions ban North Korea from developing ballistic missiles.

Previous launches of what it says are space rockets have been criticised by the US and its allies as thinly veiled tests of ballistic missile technology.

North Korea has previously successfully placed at least two satellites in orbit, the last one in 2016. Neither of those are believed to be working.

