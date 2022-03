Cheyenne Mountain is the first hockey team from Colorado Springs to reach the state title game since 2011. That adds some extra fuel for the state championship game, as the Red-Tailed Hawks look to return the city to the summit. Rival teams from Colorado Springs have even reached out and offered support. "We play against The post Cheyenne Mountain ready for state appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO