ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Floor collapses during Colorado house party, 3 injured

By DJ Summers, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBNjT_0eQr6fsO00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after the floor of a home collapsed during a house party in Colorado Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue were first called to the home in Aurora for an unknown medical problem after a 911 caller reported “people were dying” and hung up.

When authorities arrived on scene, they reported “over 100 juveniles” in the street and found “a large portion of the first floor [had] collapsed into the basement,” South Metro Fire Rescue explains .

While witnesses reported five people were trapped in the basement, firefighters were able to determine there was no one caught in the debris.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries. All three were found outside the home, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Two cars catch fire in fuel storage mishap in Vista

Photos shared by South Metro Fire Rescue , seen below, show emergency crews responding to the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFwLf_0eQr6fsO00
    A house party of 100-150 juveniles collapsed into the basement late Saturday night.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRKo8_0eQr6fsO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKWtj_0eQr6fsO00

Officials say a house party broke the home’s floor.

“Video of the incident was posted on social media, and it shows a large crowd jumping on the first floor when the collapse occurred. Numerous people violently fell into the basement and [it’s] truly remarkable that no deaths or additional injuries occurred. A Building Department official confirmed that too many people (approximately 100-150) were occupying the space and their weight caused the floor to buckle,” fire officials say .

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse, and are helping to find temporary housing for the now-displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#House Party#San Diego#Accident#Kdvr#Vista Photos#Building Department#Nexstar Media Inc
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Body of Missing USF College Student Found in Crashed Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Fresno County sheriff said Sunday afternoon that a missing USF student has been found dead inside the Tesla he rented for a road trip. 21-year-old Chris Liang had been missing since Monday. He was scheduled to return the car on Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol received a report Saturday of a vehicle crash along Panoche Road west of Los Banos. There they found a Tesla overturned in a ditch. Liang was later identified as the man inside. At this point it’s unclear when the crash happened or exactly how it happened. PREVIOUS REPORT Chris Liang was found dead inside a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy