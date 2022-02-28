‘Squid Game’ Cast Reveals Stars They Want to Meet at the SAG Awards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cast of “Squid Game” hit the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, where they dished with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman about their close bond, dodged questions about Season 2, and revealed the stars they hoped to meet at the award show.

The cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Park Hae-soo said they were “extremely happy” to have the cast together again, and Anupam Tripathi described the group as a “family,” saying, “we are so close” as he held hands with Jung Ho-yeon and Kim Joo-Ryung.

Tripathi said to be at the awards “means everything.”

Some of the stars could be returning for Season 2 of the hit Netflix show. When Jen and Adam asked about what’s next, Ho-yeon emphatically told them, “It’s confidential.”

Dishing on the big stars they hoped to run into inside, Hae-soo said, “I want to meet Benedict Cumberbatch,” while Joo-Ryung had her sights set on Sandra Oh and Ho-yeon was looking out for Reese Witherspoon. Lee Jung-jae insisted there were “so many” he wanted to meet, and Anupam revealed, “I want to meet Leo and Kate Winslet.”

Jen asked if he was a “Titanic” fan and Tripathi said, “Of course, from my childhood.”

Jung-jae is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Ho-yeon is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The show already won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series!

