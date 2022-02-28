ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Awards 2022: Complete Winners List!

The 28th Annual SAG Awards aired Sunday evening on TNT and TBS. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below!

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) WINNER

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) WINNER

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”) WINNER

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) WINNER

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) WINNER

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) WINNER

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) WINNER

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”) WINNER

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) WINNER

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) WINNER

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die” WINNER

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” WINNER

