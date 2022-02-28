SAG Awards 2022: Complete Winners List!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Cynthia Erivo at the SAG Awards, where she wore Louis Vuitton. Cynthia’s red-carpet look was a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, saying, “It was like a throwback to the daring things that Aretha would do… There’s a brilliant picture of her, it’s from the ‘60s, and I think she’s in this, it’s this red dress with feathers on the wrist… We just wanted to have a nod to the fashion risks that she would take.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO