ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OHSAA releases girls basketball Regional Tournament pairings

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dkxK_0eQr5BU500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA released the Regional Tournament pairings on Sunday ahead of this weeks matchups.

In all, five Valley teams are left alive for a state championship.

Below is a full list of games, with local teams in bold.

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson (18-6) vs. Green (19-5) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (23-0) vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (15-8) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Toledo Start (17-3) vs. Medina Highland (24-1) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (20-5) vs. Olmsted Falls (23-2) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Dublin Coffman (23-1) vs. Pickerington Central (20-6), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Gahanna Lincoln (16-8) vs. Reynoldsburg (22-2), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Westerville South High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Winton Woods (25-1) vs. Mason (24-2), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-0), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota West High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Norton (21-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (21-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Salem (19-4) vs. Canal Fulton Northwest (24-2) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-6) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (24-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Copley (16-10) vs. Shelby (26-0) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Thornville Sheridan (22-3) vs. New Concord John Glenn (19-7) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Vincent Warren (17-6) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (24-2) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Eaton (13-13) vs. Hamilton Badin (20-6) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Granville (24-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (24-1) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale (26-0) vs. Youngstown Liberty (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield (19-6) vs. Warrensville Heights (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta (18-7) vs. Worthington Christian (24-2) at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Wauseon (22-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (19-7) at Findlay High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland (24-2) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (22-4) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Belmont Union Local (23-3) vs. Wheelersburg (23-0) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

Marion Pleasant (17-8) vs. Sabina East Clinton (20-5) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Waynesville (21-4) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

New Middletown Springfield (22-4) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (23-1) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Bristolville Bristol (22-3) vs. Dalton (16-10) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Columbus Grove (18-6) vs. Toledo Christian (21-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Knoxville (24-2) vs. Convoy Crestview (20-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Glouster Trimble (21-4) vs. Woodsfield Monroe Central (20-6) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Waterford (22-3) vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union (18-4) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

New Madison Tri-Village (24-2) vs. Danville (20-5) at Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Country Day (19-5) vs. Fort Loramie (25-1) at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
City
Fort Loramie, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Danville, OH
City
Elida, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#Sandusky High School#Lakota West High School#Highschoolsports#Medina High School#Dublin Coffman#Reynoldsburg#Norton#Barberton High School#Toledo Central Catholic#Shelb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy