ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Floor collapses during Colorado house party, 3 injured

By Nexstar Media Wire, DJ Summers
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after the floor of a home collapsed during a house party in Colorado Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue were first called to the home in Aurora for an unknown medical problem after a 911 caller reported “people were dying” and hung up.

When authorities arrived on scene, they reported “over 100 juveniles” in the street and found “a large portion of the first floor [had] collapsed into the basement,” South Metro Fire Rescue explains .

While witnesses reported five people were trapped in the basement, firefighters were able to determine there was no one caught in the debris.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries. All three were found outside the home, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Photos shared by South Metro Fire Rescue , seen below, show emergency crews responding to the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFwLf_0eQr5AbM00
    A house party of 100-150 juveniles collapsed into the basement late Saturday night.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRKo8_0eQr5AbM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKWtj_0eQr5AbM00

Officials say a house party broke the home’s floor.

“Video of the incident was posted on social media, and it shows a large crowd jumping on the first floor when the collapse occurred. Numerous people violently fell into the basement and [it’s] truly remarkable that no deaths or additional injuries occurred. A Building Department official confirmed that too many people (approximately 100-150) were occupying the space and their weight caused the floor to buckle,” fire officials say .

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse, and are helping to find temporary housing for the now-displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

One sent to hospital in pin-in, semi overturned

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital from a pin-in wreck near Double D’s Liquor. Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Wichita County deputies were called to Seymour Highway about an overturned semi and pin-in. According to deputies, a pickup was trying to turn into Double D’s Liquor. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Overnight chase ends in wreck in Archer County

YOUNG/ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A multiple-county chase that started in Olney ended in a wreck in southern Archer County. According to a Facebook post from the Archer City Police Department, an overnight vehicle chase began in Olney in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5. The chase continued into southern Archer County before the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#House Party#South Metro Fire Rescue#Accident#Kdvr#Building Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Texoma's Homepage

Semi strikes power line, dozens lose power

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power is being restored to over 60 people in the FM 367 and 369 areas after a crash involving a power line. A semi truck was traveling toward Iowa Park Road when the trailer appeared to somehow come unhitched from the rig rising up and striking power lines over 369. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

MSU student arrested after gun found in dorm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An MSU Texas student is arrested for an incident on Feb. 25 in which campus police say a handgun and numerous drug smoking pipes were found in a dorm room. Latray Miller of Midlothian is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on an educational institution. Police say they responded to a […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Waco citizens rewarded for foiling robbery

WACO, Texas — Waco Police officers delivered awards to three men on Friday for their bravery and response to an armed robber. Officers received a call on December 15, 2021, regarding a robbery in the 600 block of S. 18th Street. After this robbery took place, the three men in the area also heard what […]
WACO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy