Santa Monica, CA

Reese Witherspoon Gets Surrealist in Strapless Sash Dress and Sharp Pumps at 2022 SAG Awards

By Aaron Royce
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnLaG_0eQr58v900

Reese Witherspoon brought a surrealist take to her razor-sharp red carpet style for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for two trophies for her work on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

While stepping out for the awards, the “Legally Blonde” star pose in a black midi-length dress by Schiaparelli. The Daniel Roseberry-designed number featured a strapless silhouette with a swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a pale blue silk sash that flowed into a dramatic train. For added glamour, Witherspoon’s look was paired with a sparkling Cartier diamond necklace and drop earrings, plus a Tyler Ellis clutch.

When it came to shoes, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star tapped Jimmy Choo for a classic set of black pumps. The star’s satin style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair instantly streamlined her formal look, while also proving versatile for outfits worn on or off the red carpet.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Discover all the celebrity arrivals at 2022 SAG Awards in the gallery.

Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
