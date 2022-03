After a welcome FA Cup distraction, Everton are back to the business of ensuring they don’t become the most surprising relegation in Premier League history. And the threat is still real, but our future remains absolutely in our hands. The thing is, we need to start winning more Premier League games – especially on the road. The Blues have won just one away game this season and that came away to Brighton & Hove Albion back in August. Since then the Blues have mustered just three points on the road from 10 games, the worst record in the league. Ironically those points came at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, while the Toffees folded in trips to Brentford, Norwich, Southampton and Newcastle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO