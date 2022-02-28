Highway 51 intersection in Ridgeland to be improved

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an agreement to improve an intersection on Highway 51.

The Northside Sun reported the agreement was made with Baker Engineering to design an improved intersection at Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive.

Public Works Director Allen Hart said the main concern is increased capacity at the intersection. He cited long lines and popularity of the intersection as needs for the improvement. He estimates the entire project will cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

According to the newspaper, the project will be paid for with local funds and Local Public Agencies (LPA) funds. The project is expected to take between 18 to 24 months to complete.

