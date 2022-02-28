ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Highway 51 intersection in Ridgeland to be improved

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqi8t_0eQr2kQr00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an agreement to improve an intersection on Highway 51.

The Northside Sun reported the agreement was made with Baker Engineering to design an improved intersection at Highway 51 and Lake Harbour Drive.

Gluckstadt adopts city logo, seal

Public Works Director Allen Hart said the main concern is increased capacity at the intersection. He cited long lines and popularity of the intersection as needs for the improvement. He estimates the entire project will cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

According to the newspaper, the project will be paid for with local funds and Local Public Agencies (LPA) funds. The project is expected to take between 18 to 24 months to complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Frontage road to be built in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a project to built a frontage road alongside Interstate 220. The Northside Sun reported the road will be named Highland Commerce Drive and will run from Lake Harbour Drive to the south side end of Highland Colony Parkway. The purpose of the road […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

GALLERY: Adkins Avenue fire and Bertha Swamp Road fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Sunday morning, The Bertha Swamp Road fire is at 8,000 acres and 10 percent contained. The Adkins Avenue fire remains at 1,400 and 35 percent contained. Bay County officials and firefighters are monitoring the two massive wildfires at the Panama City Mall Command Center. You can see more […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to high gas prices

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices continue to soar across the United States. Mississippians are feeling the jump in their pockets. Love’s Travel Stop in Flowood hit $3.99 for regular gas on Sunday, March 6. The average price per gallon in Mississippi has jumped nearly 40 cents in just the past week. Mississippians said they’re […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed by severe storms in Madison County

WINTERSET, IOWA — At least two people were killed when severe weather hit Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Emergency management officials in Madison County confirm that two people were killed when at least one tornado touched down in the area. Authorities have not released the names of those killed by are expecting to release more […]
WINTERSET, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Government
WJTV 12

How many digital MDOT signs have you spotted?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has a clever way to remind Mississippians to drive safely. Many of MDOT’s digital signs include puns or play-on words to get the message across. How many of these MDOT digital signs have you spotted?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to end of Jackson mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate. However, not everyone is on board with the decision. As the mask mandate is lifted with other COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are able to freely operate in full capacity and during regular hours. Jackson neighbors have mixed opinions about the mayor’s decision. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors, leaders discuss solutions to crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Jackson, Mississippi having the highest murder rate in the United States, solutions to combat crime have been at the forefront of discussions. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and community leader James Hopkins held rallies in Jackson. Neighbors were invited to discuss their frustrations with what’s happening in the city and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

NPS Superintendent wins Thad Cochran award

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez National Historical Park (NPS) Superintendent Kathleen Bond was awarded the Thad Cochran Humanities Achievement Award. The Natchez Democrat reported the award is given to a Mississippian who dedicates their efforts to the field of humanities. The award was established in 2009 in honor of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran. According […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City school receives book donation

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Webster Elementary School in Yazoo City received a donation of 100 books for students. The Yazoo Herald reported the Young, Black and Lit organization donated the children’s books to the school’s pre-kindergarten through third grade students. According to the newspaper, the organization’s goal is to give children access to books […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

BankPlus apologizes, explains balance glitch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BankPlus officials explained a Sunday morning glitch after customers reported having a $0 account balance. BankPlus officials said balances were shown incorrectly while performing a system upgrade. The company apologized for the incident in a statement. While there were never any actual issues in our core system with funds in customer […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Aldermen#The Northside Sun#Baker Engineering#Local Public Agencies#Lpa
WJTV 12

Learn how to preserve family artifacts in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is partnering with the Smith Robertson Museum to host a Community Curation Day. Guests can attend the event to learn about the cultural and historical significance of their possessions and understand the importance of preservation. Guests will be shown how to properly care […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

G. Gilmore ‘Gil’ Martin, ex-prosecutor in Mississippi, dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — G. Gilmore “Gil” Martin, a longtime prosecutor for Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties in Mississippi, has died. He was 77. Martin, who served as 9th Circuit district attorney for 17 years, died Friday of natural causes at his home, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan confirmed, The Vicksburg Post reported. “Gil Martin […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new CCC facility

CLARKSDA:E, Miss. (WJTV) – Coahoma Community College (CCC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 9 to showcase the school’s new facility. The school will celebrate the new Student Activity and Family Entertainment Center (SAFE). The new facility is located adjacent to James E. Miller Stadium. The center will be available for CCC athletic […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

1 Dead in Hazlehurst Shooting

Hazlehurst, Miss (WJTV) – A man is dead following a shooting in Hazlehurst. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Malik-Desean Washington, according to Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart. Washington was found in the driver’s seat of his car on W. Gallatin St. with a single gunshot wound to the chest. This is an ongoing investigation.
HAZLEHURST, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Effective immediately, masks no longer required inside city buildings per Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in city government buildings, per Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. The update comes days after the CDC announced an update to their mask recommendations. The agency now bases their recommendations on the level of community spread of COVID-19. “They feel confident enough in the numbers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Two teens shot on Claiborne Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in Jackson on Saturday, March 5. Jackson Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a black Dodge Charger drove by and shot the two teenagers on Claiborne Avenue. The victims were taken to Merit Health with non life-threatening injuries. One victim has been released. Anyone […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy