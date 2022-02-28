Amerks bounce back with 5-3 win over Marlies

The Rochester Americans bounced back with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 33-of-36 shots to earn the win. Joseph Woll stopped 27-of-32 shots for the Marlies.

Rochester went 3-for-8 on the power play and finished 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored twice for the Amerks while Brett Murray, Nick Pastujov and Ethan Prow also netted goals.

Jack Kopacka, Antti Suomela and Joey Anderson scored for Toronto.

After three games in three days, the Amerks get a few days off before they host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night. Face-off is schedule for 7:05 p.m.

