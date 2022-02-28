ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerks bounce back with 5-3 win over Marlies

By Kyle Evans
 7 days ago
The Rochester Americans bounced back with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 33-of-36 shots to earn the win. Joseph Woll stopped 27-of-32 shots for the Marlies.

Rochester went 3-for-8 on the power play and finished 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored twice for the Amerks while Brett Murray, Nick Pastujov and Ethan Prow also netted goals.

Jack Kopacka, Antti Suomela and Joey Anderson scored for Toronto.

After three games in three days, the Amerks get a few days off before they host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night. Face-off is schedule for 7:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

Cornell defeats Ohio State to improve to 4-0

The Cornell men’s lacrosse team (4-0) defeated Ohio State (4-1), 14-11, on Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red were led by CJ Kirst and John Piatelli who each scored four goals. Billy Coyle and Hugh Kelleher each netted two goals while Michael Long and Aiden Blake also scored to round out the scoring for Cornell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons falls to Oakfield-Alabama in Section V Class C2 championship

The top-seeded Lyons Lions fell to the two-seeded Oakfield-Alabama Hornets, 55-29, in the Section V Class C2 championship on Friday night at Victor High School. Lyons was without their best player in junior JC Walker due to injury and the team certainly missed him as they just couldn’t generate enough offense. The Lions were held to a season-low 29 points.
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

