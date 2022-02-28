Public Health to hold vaccination clinic in Dayton Wednesday

Stock/peterschreiber.media

DAYTON — Public Health- Dayton and Montgomery County will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations at Bethesda Temple Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

PHDMC said on their social media that appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted.

At the clinic, they will be providing first, second or booster doses of all COVID vaccines.

PHDMC asks that those attending the clinic bring their photo ID and Vaccination Record Card if applicable.

Flu shots will also be available at the clinic. If receiving one PHDMC asks that you bring your insurance card as well.

To register for a specific time slot you can visit PHDMC’s page here.

